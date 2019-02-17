WELLS - Jessica Dianne Johnson passed away on Feb.12, 2019, at Maine Medical Center, surrounded by family. Jess was born on Oct. 11, 1980, daughter of Suzanne Bowen and Stephen Johnson, and stepparents, Stephen Plummer and Doris Bergeron-Johnson.
|
Jessica attended South Portland schools and graduated from Pierre's School of Cosmetology. Jessica loved people, which was why she was a hairdresser and waitress. She made a lot of lifelong friends because of her big heart; making sure she was there for her friends before herself. Jessica had an amazing smile that made everyone smile with her.
Her best friend and the love of her life was her son, Kameron. They took care of each other. Jessie was a real Mainer, loving the outdoors, walking in the woods, XC skiing, being on the ocean, and camping. Her favorite place was Isle au Haut, Maine.
Surviving is her son, Kameron Shaw of Wells; a half-sister, Natalie Johnson of Portland; grandparents, George and Anne Johnson; and many aunts, uncles, cousins, and extended family.
A celebration of Jessica's life will be held at the Elizabeth Hobbs Hospitality Center, 230 Cottage Rd., South Portland, on Feb. 23, 2019, from 1-4 p.m.
In lieu of flowers,
please consider a
memorial donation in Jessica's name to:
Milestone Recovery Center
Development Department
65 India St.
Portland, ME 04101 or:
Portland Recovery Community Center
468 Forest Ave.
Portland, ME 0410
Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on Feb. 17, 2019