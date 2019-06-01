Jeremy Mitchell

  • "Rest easy Jeremy Mitchell aka Bubby. Youll forever be in my..."
    - Candice Mitchell
  • "I am deeply sorry for your loss. May God's mercy and peace..."
    - D.N.
  • "I'm gonna miss you so much Bubby. I watched u grow from a..."
    - Timothy Dame
  • "Rest in Peace, Jeremy! Positive thoughts for Family and..."
    - Wayne Brown
  • "So sorry to young to leave this world. May you rip and look..."
    - Roy Sargent
Hobbs Funeral Home - South Portland - South Portland
230 Cottage Road
South Portland, ME
04106
(207)-799-4472
WESTBROOK - Jeremy Mitchell, aka Bubby, 29, of Westbrook, passed away suddenly on May 25, 2019, in Portland. Jeremy was born on July 31, 1989, in Portland, son of Kathleen Mitchell and Dan Dunham.He grew up in Portland where he found his love for sports. He was a avid sports fanatic, especially for NeEw England Patriots. He worked mostly in construction. He was hardworking and an amazing provider for his family. He cherished his family and friends and was loved by everyone he met.Jeremy is preceded in death by his mother, Kathleen Mitchell Chase, on Dec. 18, 2016. He is survived by his daughter Haili Perry-Mitchell; his three brothers, Dan Mitchell, Justin Mitchell and Joshua Lizotte; his father, Dan Dunham, his stepfather, Roy Chase; his partner Sarah Coito; his nephews and nieces; amd many aunts, uncles and cousins.

