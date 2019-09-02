PORTLAND - Jeremiah C. Schirrmacher, 35, died on August 27, 2019. Jeremiah was born on March 9, 1984, in Riverdale, Ga. He was the son of Ray T. Schirrmacher and Patricia (Riggs) Fletcher.
Jeremiah graduated from Westbrook High School. He enjoyed playing soccer, Spades and Poker, and listing to Soul Music, cooking and fine wines. He had a talent for drawing, and enjoyed dancing, and freestyle beatboxing. He had an incredible sense of humor and would occasionally do impressions to make others laugh. He was fiercely loyal and protective, and touched every soul he came into contact with and had an infectious laugh. He always wanted to make sure everyone else was enjoying themselves, and nothing mattered more than spending time with family and friends.
He was predeceased by his father, Ray Schirrmacher. He is survived by his mother and stepfather, Patricia Fletcher and her husband, Larry of Mililani, Hawaii; two sisters, Kori Mitchell of Portland and Lindsey Wolford of Silver Springs, W.Va., and two brothers, Teddy Fletcher of Honolulu, Hawaii and Erik Schirrmacher of Bath.
Services will be private. Arrangements are under the direction of the Conroy-Tully Walker Funeral Home of Portland. To view Jeremiah's memorial page, or to share an online condolence, please visit www.ConroyTullyWalker.com
Memorial contributions may be made in Jeremiah's name to the Portland Recovery Community Center, www.portlandrecovery.org
Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on Sept. 2, 2019