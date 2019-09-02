Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jeremiah C. Schirrmacher. View Sign Obituary

PORTLAND - Jeremiah C. Schirrmacher, 35, died on August 27, 2019. Jeremiah was born on March 9, 1984, in Riverdale, Ga. He was the son of Ray T. Schirrmacher and Patricia (Riggs) Fletcher.



Jeremiah graduated from Westbrook High School. He enjoyed playing soccer, Spades and Poker, and listing to Soul Music, cooking and fine wines. He had a talent for drawing, and enjoyed dancing, and freestyle beatboxing. He had an incredible sense of humor and would occasionally do impressions to make others laugh. He was fiercely loyal and protective, and touched every soul he came into contact with and had an infectious laugh. He always wanted to make sure everyone else was enjoying themselves, and nothing mattered more than spending time with family and friends.



He was predeceased by his father, Ray Schirrmacher. He is survived by his mother and stepfather, Patricia Fletcher and her husband, Larry of Mililani, Hawaii; two sisters, Kori Mitchell of Portland and Lindsey Wolford of Silver Springs, W.Va., and two brothers, Teddy Fletcher of Honolulu, Hawaii and Erik Schirrmacher of Bath.



Services will be private. Arrangements are under the direction of the Conroy-Tully Walker Funeral Home of Portland. To view Jeremiah's memorial page, or to share an online condolence, please visit



Memorial contributions may be made in Jeremiah's name to the Portland Recovery Community Center,







PORTLAND - Jeremiah C. Schirrmacher, 35, died on August 27, 2019. Jeremiah was born on March 9, 1984, in Riverdale, Ga. He was the son of Ray T. Schirrmacher and Patricia (Riggs) Fletcher.Jeremiah graduated from Westbrook High School. He enjoyed playing soccer, Spades and Poker, and listing to Soul Music, cooking and fine wines. He had a talent for drawing, and enjoyed dancing, and freestyle beatboxing. He had an incredible sense of humor and would occasionally do impressions to make others laugh. He was fiercely loyal and protective, and touched every soul he came into contact with and had an infectious laugh. He always wanted to make sure everyone else was enjoying themselves, and nothing mattered more than spending time with family and friends.He was predeceased by his father, Ray Schirrmacher. He is survived by his mother and stepfather, Patricia Fletcher and her husband, Larry of Mililani, Hawaii; two sisters, Kori Mitchell of Portland and Lindsey Wolford of Silver Springs, W.Va., and two brothers, Teddy Fletcher of Honolulu, Hawaii and Erik Schirrmacher of Bath.Services will be private. Arrangements are under the direction of the Conroy-Tully Walker Funeral Home of Portland. To view Jeremiah's memorial page, or to share an online condolence, please visit www.ConroyTullyWalker.com Memorial contributions may be made in Jeremiah's name to the Portland Recovery Community Center, www.portlandrecovery.org Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on Sept. 2, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obits/Notices for Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Search Obituaries & Guest Books You are searching By person By town Today Past 3 days Past 7 days Past 2 weeks Past 30 days Past 6 months Past year All time Specific date Date range Close All Countries Australia Bermuda Canada England New Zealand Northern Ireland Republic of Ireland Scotland United Kingdom United States All States Alaska Alabama Arkansas Arizona California Colorado Connecticut District of Columbia Delaware Florida Georgia Hawaii Iowa Idaho Illinois Indiana Kansas Kentucky Louisiana Massachusetts Maryland Maine Michigan Minnesota Missouri Mississippi Montana North Carolina North Dakota Nebraska New Hampshire New Jersey New Mexico Nevada New York Ohio Oklahoma Oregon Pennsylvania Rhode Island South Carolina South Dakota Tennessee Texas Utah Virginia Vermont Washington Wisconsin West Virginia Wyoming American Samoa Guam Marshall Islands Micronesia Northern Marianas Palau Puerto Rico U.S. Virgin Islands U.S. Minor Outlying Islands All Maine obituaries Central Maine Journal Tribune Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram WABI Specific Date Range: To Powered by Legacy.com