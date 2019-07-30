Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jeffrey Southgate Badger. View Sign Obituary

COLORADO - Jeffrey Southgate Badger of Telluride, Colo., and Kennebunkport, Maine, passed away unexpectedly at University of Colorado Hospital on Wednesday, July 24, 2019.



Jeff was born in Portland, Maine, on June 25, 1949, son of Robert and Lois Badger. Jeff grew up in Kennebunkport, Maine, and Sudbury, Mass. He attended Nasson College and enlisted in the Army. He served in Korea during the



Jeff loved to travel and meet people. He and daughter, Molly, took yearly summer journeys throughout the world. His exploits include: Owner of Mountain Maids in Breckenridge, Colo., owning and driving a bus for Sunshine Line touring from Amsterdam to Nepal, owner of various Siam Restaurants in Colorado. Jeff left an indelible mark on the Telluride community and will be sorely missed.



Jeff, a.k.a. "Crazy Cowboy", and beloved wife, Su, were a fixture in the Nascar circuit across the country, a great passion of Jeff's.



Jeff was predeceased by father, Robert Badger and wife, Surang Miller. Jeff is survived by his daughter, Molly Roden Badger (Rena Badger); mother, Lois Badger; brother, Dana Badger; sister, Pamela Badger Davis, many nieces, nephews and their children. We are grateful to Sondra McKernan for her devotion and caregiving following the passing of his wife, Su. With Sondra's help Jeff was able to return to Kennebunkport and continue his travels. Jeff leaves behind an untold number of friends and acquaintances around the world who will forever blessed having known him.



Molly and Jeff are grateful to both the Thai Monks in Tuscon, Ariz., and Denver, Colo., for their support over the last few months. Continuing with Jeff's desires, a Thai Buddhist ceremony and celebration of life will be held in Telluride, Colo., in the near future.



Donations would be welcome in Jeff's name to Telluride Adaptive Sports, P.O. Box 2254, Telluride, Colorado 81435.







