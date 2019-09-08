SCARBOROUGH - Jeffrey Scott Shaw, 66, passed away on Aug. 29, 2019, after a brief but courageous battle with cancer.
Jeffrey was born on Aug. 29, 1953, at the Burderop Park, U.S. Military Base located near Chiseldon, Wiltshire, U.K., the second child of eight to Douglas and Ellen (McClain) Shaw. After his family returned to the states, Jeffrey was raised in Westborough, Mass., and received his bachelor's degree in mathematics at North Adams State College, now known as Massachusetts College of Liberal Arts. On July 12, 1980, he married Lisa Joan Falvey, and they raised two sons, Brandon and Gregory, in their home in Scarborough.
Jeffrey had a brilliant analytical mind and he made easy work in finding solutions to difficult problems. He was a career computer programmer and recently retired as a contractor for B.I.W., supporting their inventory database systems for over 20 years. He was an avid athlete and taught Judo and Jiujitsu for several years. He took great joy in coaching his sons' soccer and baseball teams and in supporting the Red Sox, Celtics, and Patriots.
Jeffrey was a great lover of the outdoors and enjoyed taking long bike rides to all the local beaches. His dream was to ride the Eastern Trail "all the way" from South Portland to York. He was also a nature lover and particularly enjoyed the urban lawn flamingo. Jeffrey's laughter and sense of humor were infectious and he easily attracted friends. He will be sadly missed by many.
Jeffrey was preceded in death by his sister, Kathleen; brothers, Danny and Bruce; and mother, Ellen. He is survived by his wife of 39 years, Lisa; his two sons, Brandon and Gregory; his grandchildren, Margaret, Kaylee, Evangeline, and Charles; his father, Douglas; brothers, Douglas and Mark; sisters, Alison and Susan; brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, cousins, several nieces and nephews; and his dogs, Freckles and Wizard.
A small service to honor Jeffrey and celebrate his life will be held at the Fireside Inn, off of Exit 48 in Portland, on Sept. 21, from 4:30-8 p.m.
Please visit www.advantageportland.com to sign Jeffrey's guestbook and leave memories and condolences for the family.
In lieu of flowers,
donations can be made in his memory to:
The American
Kidney Fund at
www.kidneyfund.org,
or to the
Eastern Trail Alliance
at www.easterntrail.org
Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on Sept. 8, 2019