Service Information Daigle Funeral Home 819 High St Bath , ME 04530 (207)-443-3061 Celebration of Life 3:00 PM - 6:00 PM The Lakeside Barn Duck Puddle Campground - 60 Campground Rd. Nobleboro , ME

WISCASSET - Jeffrey Scott Howard, 54, of Indian Road died Monday, Aug. 12, 2019 at Mid Coast Hospital in Brunswick.



He was born in Redondo Beach, Calif., a son of Clark E. and Betty Jean (Billings) Howard.



He moved to Wiscasset as a teen and graduated from Wiscasset High School in 1983. He was employed at Wiscasset Lawn and Garden on Route 27 during high school. After high school he worked at Ames Supply in Wiscasset until 1996. After that he was employed at E.J. Prescott and in 2005 he began his employment at Ferguson Water Works. On Oct. 2, 1993 he married Anne M. Shorey.



He was a member of the Alna Snowmobile Club.



Jeff enjoyed his work at Ferguson, doing anything outdoors, especially working with his tractor, snowmobiling, and spending time with his family and friends.



He is survived by his mother, Betty Jean Hill of Wiscasset; his wife, Anne M. Howard of Wiscasset; one daughter, Brooke R. Howard of Bristol; three sisters, Cherie Howard of Yarmouth, Alicia Moss and her husband, Mark of Pensacola Beach, Fla. and Jamie Schorr and her husband, Steve of Gardiner; two stepchildren, Peter Shorey Jr. and Joshua Shorey; two stepgrandchildren, Gabriela Karis Shorey and Lyle Shorey; and many nieces and nephews.



A celebration of life will be held at The Lakeside Barn at Duck Puddle Campground (60 Campground Rd. Nobleboro) on Sunday, September 8 from 3 p.m. - 6 p.m.



Arrangements are by Daigle Funeral Home, 819 High Street, Bath. Condolences may be made online at







