
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019
1:00 PM
PORTLAND - Jeffrey S. Wilbur, 75, passed away peacefully on Friday, Sept. 20, 2019, in Yarmouth. He was born in Philadelphia on July 10, 1944, the son of Ray and Catherine (Fullmer) Wilbur.
Jeff was a unique man with many chapters in his life. He "wandered" throughout his younger years, spending time in New York, Pennsylvania, California, Texas and New Jersey. He "landed" in Maine about 30 years ago and found his forever home. Jeff was devotedly involved in the local recovery community and built many enduring friendships/relationships. He was grateful for the life he built for himself … but more so for the opportunity to be a service to others on their own journeys.
Jeff loved to fish and go for drives, with no particular destination in mind. Sometimes, those drives would lead him to yard sales or thrift stores, which he often did with his closest friend, Pat O'Donnell. He enjoyed making chili during all the Super Bowls that the New England Patriots played in, which we all know has been many. The Haney family camp on Highland Lake was one of Jeff's favorite places. There, he would fish, watch the Super Bowl, have lobster bakes and share very special memories with his adopted family, The Haneys. And Jeff's love of music was unparalleled. He especially appreciated Bob Dylan and the Blues. He even began teaching himself to play guitar in his early 70s!
"Uncle Jeff" would make the pilgrimage to Pennsylvania for Thanksgiving each year with his family. He enjoyed visiting and sharing many of the items he collected over the year with the children in the family. He was an immensely considerate gift giver and always had something special for each niece and nephew. "Uncle Jeff" was never someone who wanted recognition for the things he did, or the gifts he gave, but his family knew and valued him. Jeff celebrated, what he claimed, was his first and only ever birthday party for his 75th birthday in July 2019. It was a wonderful celebration for the family to appreciate him.
Jeff will be remembered by so many as a great friend, mentor and "larger than life" character. He will be missed dearly by all his friends at Deering Pavilion, his "family" in Maine, and the family that loved him.
He is survived by his older brother, R. Brian Wilbur and his wife, Sue. R.B. and Sue's three children, Lara Stammel, Ray Wilbur and Dawn Heilman, who Jeff actually lived with in the late '80s. He is survived by three sisters, Catherine Mordaunt, Janie Laytham, and Barbara Kelly, and by many nieces and nephews who he considered his "adopted ones".
A Gathering/Celebration of Jeff's life will be held at 1 p.m., on Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, at the Sahara Club 57, Ashmont Street, Portland, Maine, 04103. All are welcome to attend and requested to wear your "Jeff-like" attire - tie-dye shirts, vests, funky jeans, suspenders and/or a fedora.
To View Jeff's guestbook or to leave an online condolence for the family please visit, www.coastalcreamtionservices.com
Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on Sept. 29, 2019
