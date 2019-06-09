|
|
Visitation
Friday, Jun. 14, 2019
3:00 PM - 6:00 PM
View Map
Dolby, Blais & Segee - Windham Chapel
Celebration of Life
Friday, Jun. 14, 2019
6:00 PM
View Map
Dolby, Blais & Segee - Windham Chapel
WINDHAM - Jeffrey B. Ronfeldt Sr., 66, passed away on Thursday, June 6, 2019 at his home after a courageous battle with lung cancer. He was born Aug. 24, 1952 in Mineola, N.Y., the youngest son of the late Walter Ronfeldt Sr. and Grace Klinke.
Jeff grew up in Standish and attended Bonney Eagle schools. In 1972, Jeff went to work at S.D. Warren paper mill in Westbrook. When not working, Jeff could usually be found in his garage working on his classic cars, particularly 1957 Chevrolets. He was known for his vast knowledge of classic cars. Jeff shared a special bond, the love of building and restoring classic cars with his two sons; many hours, days, months were spent together building cars.
Family gatherings were very important to Jeff, especially Fourth of July celebrations at his home in Westbrook. Jeff particularly loved spending time with his family and enjoying cookouts, either at his camp on Crooked River in Naples or at his home on Sebago Lake. You could often find Jeff in the lake "going for a dip". He loved summers boating on the lake, being outdoors enjoying the warm weather or just having fun with his grandchildren. You could often find him jumping off the dock with his grandchildren. He also enjoyed spending time in Florida.
Jeff will long be remembered by family and friends as a kind, hardworking, caring, loving, friendly man who was willing to help anyone and loved to "talk cars". Perhaps more than anything else he enjoyed people. He enriched the lives of those he knew and will be sorely missed. Jeff instilled a feeling in all, which is most easily reflected in a quote by Maya Angelou: "People will forget what you said, people will forget what you did, but people will never forget how you made them feel".
In addition to his parents, Jeff was predeceased by his sister, Alicia Merrifield.
He is survived by his wife of 46 years, Velma (Woodward) Ronfeldt of Windham; two sons, Jeffrey Ronfeldt Jr. and his wife, Kristie Ronfeldt, as well as William Ronfeldt and his wife, Renee Ronfeldt, both of Raymond; as well as three grandchildren, Kane, Isaak and Leah Ronfeldt. He is also survived by his brothers, Walter Ronfeldt Jr. of Standish, Alex Ronfeldt of Limington and sister, Edith Hanson of Windham; as well as many nieces and nephews..
A period of visitation will be held on Friday, June 14 at the Windham Chapel of Dolby Blais & Segee, 434 River Rd. Windham, from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. with a celebration of life service to follow beginning at 6 p.m. A reception for family and friends will be held at the Microtel Inn & Suites, Roosevelt Room, Route 302, Windham, immediately following the service.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the
Clyde Bailey Drop In Center
1311 Roosevelt Trail
Raymond, ME 04071
Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on June 9, 2019
