Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jeffrey B. Ronfeldt Sr.. View Sign Service Information Dolby, Blais & Segee - Windham Chapel 434 River Road Windham , ME 04062 (207)-892-6342 Visitation 3:00 PM - 6:00 PM Dolby, Blais & Segee - Windham Chapel 434 River Road Windham , ME 04062 View Map Celebration of Life 6:00 PM Dolby, Blais & Segee - Windham Chapel 434 River Road Windham , ME 04062 View Map Obituary

WINDHAM - Jeffrey B. Ronfeldt Sr., 66, passed away on Thursday, June 6, 2019 at his home after a courageous battle with lung cancer. He was born Aug. 24, 1952 in Mineola, N.Y., the youngest son of the late Walter Ronfeldt Sr. and Grace Klinke.



Jeff grew up in Standish and attended Bonney Eagle schools. In 1972, Jeff went to work at S.D. Warren paper mill in Westbrook. When not working, Jeff could usually be found in his garage working on his classic cars, particularly 1957 Chevrolets. He was known for his vast knowledge of classic cars. Jeff shared a special bond, the love of building and restoring classic cars with his two sons; many hours, days, months were spent together building cars.



Family gatherings were very important to Jeff, especially Fourth of July celebrations at his home in Westbrook. Jeff particularly loved spending time with his family and enjoying cookouts, either at his camp on Crooked River in Naples or at his home on Sebago Lake. You could often find Jeff in the lake "going for a dip". He loved summers boating on the lake, being outdoors enjoying the warm weather or just having fun with his grandchildren. You could often find him jumping off the dock with his grandchildren. He also enjoyed spending time in Florida.



Jeff will long be remembered by family and friends as a kind, hardworking, caring, loving, friendly man who was willing to help anyone and loved to "talk cars". Perhaps more than anything else he enjoyed people. He enriched the lives of those he knew and will be sorely missed. Jeff instilled a feeling in all, which is most easily reflected in a quote by Maya Angelou: "People will forget what you said, people will forget what you did, but people will never forget how you made them feel".



In addition to his parents, Jeff was predeceased by his sister, Alicia Merrifield.



He is survived by his wife of 46 years, Velma (Woodward) Ronfeldt of Windham; two sons, Jeffrey Ronfeldt Jr. and his wife, Kristie Ronfeldt, as well as William Ronfeldt and his wife, Renee Ronfeldt, both of Raymond; as well as three grandchildren, Kane, Isaak and Leah Ronfeldt. He is also survived by his brothers, Walter Ronfeldt Jr. of Standish, Alex Ronfeldt of Limington and sister, Edith Hanson of Windham; as well as many nieces and nephews..



A period of visitation will be held on Friday, June 14 at the Windham Chapel of Dolby Blais & Segee, 434 River Rd. Windham, from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. with a celebration of life service to follow beginning at 6 p.m. A reception for family and friends will be held at the Microtel Inn & Suites, Roosevelt Room, Route 302, Windham, immediately following the service.



To express condolences or participate in Jeff's online tribute, please visit



In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the



Clyde Bailey Drop In Center



1311 Roosevelt Trail



Raymond, ME 04071







WINDHAM - Jeffrey B. Ronfeldt Sr., 66, passed away on Thursday, June 6, 2019 at his home after a courageous battle with lung cancer. He was born Aug. 24, 1952 in Mineola, N.Y., the youngest son of the late Walter Ronfeldt Sr. and Grace Klinke.Jeff grew up in Standish and attended Bonney Eagle schools. In 1972, Jeff went to work at S.D. Warren paper mill in Westbrook. When not working, Jeff could usually be found in his garage working on his classic cars, particularly 1957 Chevrolets. He was known for his vast knowledge of classic cars. Jeff shared a special bond, the love of building and restoring classic cars with his two sons; many hours, days, months were spent together building cars.Family gatherings were very important to Jeff, especially Fourth of July celebrations at his home in Westbrook. Jeff particularly loved spending time with his family and enjoying cookouts, either at his camp on Crooked River in Naples or at his home on Sebago Lake. You could often find Jeff in the lake "going for a dip". He loved summers boating on the lake, being outdoors enjoying the warm weather or just having fun with his grandchildren. You could often find him jumping off the dock with his grandchildren. He also enjoyed spending time in Florida.Jeff will long be remembered by family and friends as a kind, hardworking, caring, loving, friendly man who was willing to help anyone and loved to "talk cars". Perhaps more than anything else he enjoyed people. He enriched the lives of those he knew and will be sorely missed. Jeff instilled a feeling in all, which is most easily reflected in a quote by Maya Angelou: "People will forget what you said, people will forget what you did, but people will never forget how you made them feel".In addition to his parents, Jeff was predeceased by his sister, Alicia Merrifield.He is survived by his wife of 46 years, Velma (Woodward) Ronfeldt of Windham; two sons, Jeffrey Ronfeldt Jr. and his wife, Kristie Ronfeldt, as well as William Ronfeldt and his wife, Renee Ronfeldt, both of Raymond; as well as three grandchildren, Kane, Isaak and Leah Ronfeldt. He is also survived by his brothers, Walter Ronfeldt Jr. of Standish, Alex Ronfeldt of Limington and sister, Edith Hanson of Windham; as well as many nieces and nephews..A period of visitation will be held on Friday, June 14 at the Windham Chapel of Dolby Blais & Segee, 434 River Rd. Windham, from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. with a celebration of life service to follow beginning at 6 p.m. A reception for family and friends will be held at the Microtel Inn & Suites, Roosevelt Room, Route 302, Windham, immediately following the service.To express condolences or participate in Jeff's online tribute, please visit www.DolbyBlaisSegee.com In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to theClyde Bailey Drop In Center1311 Roosevelt TrailRaymond, ME 04071 Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on June 9, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obits/Notices for Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Search Obituaries & Guest Books You are searching By person By town Today Past 3 days Past 7 days Past 2 weeks Past 30 days Past 6 months Past year All time Specific date Date range Close All Countries Australia Bermuda Canada England New Zealand Northern Ireland Republic of Ireland Scotland United Kingdom United States All States Alaska Alabama Arkansas Arizona California Colorado Connecticut District of Columbia Delaware Florida Georgia Hawaii Iowa Idaho Illinois Indiana Kansas Kentucky Louisiana Massachusetts Maryland Maine Michigan Minnesota Missouri Mississippi Montana North Carolina North Dakota Nebraska New Hampshire New Jersey New Mexico Nevada New York Ohio Oklahoma Oregon Pennsylvania Rhode Island South Carolina South Dakota Tennessee Texas Utah Virginia Vermont Washington Wisconsin West Virginia Wyoming American Samoa Guam Marshall Islands Micronesia Northern Marianas Palau Puerto Rico U.S. Virgin Islands U.S. Minor Outlying Islands All Maine obituaries Central Maine Journal Tribune Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram WABI Specific Date Range: To Powered by Legacy.com