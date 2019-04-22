Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jeannine L. Jacques. View Sign

SANFORD - Jeannine L. Jacques, 88, entered peacefully into the Kingdom of Heaven on April 4, 2019. She was born in Sanford on Nov. 22, 1930, to Ernest and Rosa (Allaire) Levasseur, and resided in Sanford her entire life.She was a lifelong communicant of Holy Family Parish and credits her strong faith for all her joys and accomplishments. While raising their four children, she was also a trusted advisor and close confidant of her late husband, Donald Jacques. Together, they owned and operated Ballenger Auto Company, a trusted and respected local business.She never forgot her roots and would always identify with the underdog. Growing up poor during the depression, Jeannine had to leave school to support her family. These experiences deeply embedded in her the importance of work and family and she would put these skills to use many more times taking care of extended family.After her children were grown, she took great pride in volunteering at Goodall Hospital. Her counsel, while not always delivered diplomatically, was always rooted in love and concern, and will be missed.She was predeceased by her husband of 64 years, Donald Jacques; sons, Jeffrey and Gary; brothers, Robert and Real Levasseur; and sister, Electa Bougie.She is survived by daughters, Judy Morin and husband, Steven Joyce, Doreen Boyce and husband, Edward, and Donna Temm. Also, grandchildren, Jeff Morin, Amy Sevigny and husband, Sam, Jill Boyce, and Dylan Temm and five great-grandchildren, Cameron, Hannah, Ty, Wes, and Callie.Special thanks to Barbara Lachance, who gave special care and companionship to Jeannine in her final years.A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, April 27, at 10 a.m., at Holy Family Church of St. Thérèse of Lisieux Parish. Burial will follow at St. Ignatius Cemetery.Arrangements are under the direction of Black Funeral Homes & Cremation Service, Sanford-Springvale. Condolences can be expressed at www.blackfuneralhomes.com Those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to please consider donations in Jeannine's name to:Grahamtastic Connection21 Bradeen St, Suite 107Springvale, ME 04083www.grahamtastic.org Funeral Home Lafrance-Lambert & Black Funeral Home

29 Winter St

Sanford , ME 04073

