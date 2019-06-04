Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jeannette Reynolds. View Sign Service Information William F. Smart Sr. Memorial Home 584 W Main St Tilton , NH 03276 (603)-286-3132 Graveside service 11:00 AM Brooklawn Memorial Park 2002 Congress Street Portland , ME Obituary

FRANKLIN, N.H. - Jeannette Reynolds, 98, a resident of Franklin, N.H. since 1996, died at her daughter's home following a period of failing health. Her daughters were at her side when she passed. She was born in Westbrook, Maine, Oct. 6, 1920, daughter of Alfred A. and Yvonne (Fortin) Godbois Woods. She attended schools in Portland and was a graduate of Portland High School. She worked with the Portland News Company and later, worked as a clerk with the South Portland Shipyard Office during World War II. She was then employed in the insurance industry, working for over 40 years, until retiring in 1987 from the Bradish-Young Insurance Company in Portland. She was member of the Insurance Women of South Portland. Jeannette was a member of the American Legion Andrews Post Auxiliary in Portland, VFW Auxiliary # 832, South Portland, serving twice as president (transferring her membership to VFW Post #1698 in Franklin, N.H.) and District # 10 President, MOC #17, three times as president, and grand president of Maine.



Jeannette did a lot of volunteer work both for the Auxiliary in South Portland and State Auxiliary. She was a member of the MOCA (the Motley's) in South Portland and Past Grand President and member of the DAV #5. She was also an active volunteer for Franklin Regional Hospital and a foster grandparent for area schools.



She was predeceased by her husband of 52 years, Russell L. Reynolds in 2007; two brothers, Joseph Leon Godbois and Joseph Maurice Woods; two sisters, Yvonne Evans and Josephine Charlesworth; and daughter, Elaine Blake



She leaves two daughters, Ellie Collins and husband, Harold, of Franklin, N.H., and Jean Reynolds and husband, Kevin, of Standish, Maine; 10 grandchildren, several great-grandchildren, many great-great-grandchildren and nieces and nephews



Following Jeannette's wishes, there are no calling hours. A graveside service will be held on Saturday, June 15, 2019, at 11 a.m., at Brooklawn Memorial Park, 2002 Congress St., Portland, Maine. A celebration of life service will be held at a later date.



Assisting the family is the William F. Smart Sr. Memorial Home of Tilton, N.H.



For more information go to



Those wishing may make contributions in Jeannette's name to the



Franklin VNA and Hospice



75 Chestnut St.



Franklin, NH 03235







