SCARBOROUGH - Jeanne T. Odom, known to most as "Frankie", 77, passed away on Sept. 29, 2019 at Piper Shores in Scarborough.
Frankie was born in Cleveland, Ohio on Dec. 28, 1941 to Frank and Evelyn Thomas. She married Ben Odom on June 15, 1963 in Lakewood, Ohio and shortly after Ben and Frankie moved to Cape Elizabeth.
Frankie began studying art at Miami University in Oxford, Ohio where she earned her Bachelor of Science in Education - Art. She continued with coursework at the University of Southern Maine in Advanced Drawing and Painting and earned a second degree, a Bachelor of Fine Arts in Painting from the Maine College of Art in Portland.
In the summer months Frankie worked in her studio on Monhegan Island and in the winter months at The Bakery Studios and Peregrine Press. Her work has been exhibited in many galleries along the coast of Maine including a juried show at the Center for Contemporary Art in Rockport and shows at both University of New England campuses. Her work has also been included in the collection at the Governor's mansion, The Blaine House, in Augusta.
Frankie was a longtime volunteer with the Center for Grieving Children in Portland using her practice as an artist as a way to help children express their grief process through the fine and expressive arts. In 2007, she co-authored the book, A Family's Journey - a handbook for living with illness and finding hope with Patricia Ellen and Ginny Keegan. Frankie designed and installed the "The Star Memorial Wall", a permanent installation to honor lost loved ones at the Center for Grieving Children in Portland.
Frankie will be lovingly remembered by her husband of 56 years, Ben; her children and their spouses, Sydney (Steve) Clifton and Doug (Amy) Odom; and her granddaughters Megan Clifton and Charlotte Odom. Frankie will also be forever remembered by extended family and numerous friends.
A private remembrance reception will be held by the family.
