BOSTON - Jeanne passed away peacefully on March 22, 2019, at Brigham and Women's hospital, Boston, at the age of 89.
Jeanne served as a St. Joseph nun for 20 years, where she trained as a psychiatric nurse. Jeanne left the order and later married Fred Thompson in 1973. They were married for 35 years, settling in Saco where she taught nursing at St. Joseph's College, tended her garden, and reveled in taking photographs from her seaside home. She also gave lectures on women's issues and hosted a woman's talk show in Portland. After Fred died, Jeanne eventually moved to Linden Ponds where she spent many happy years, singing, writing, reading, and spending time with family and friends. She will be missed by all.
Jeanne is survived by three siblings, Nancy Watson of Linden Ponds, Walter L. Rose Jr. of Tucson, Ariz. and Kevin J. Rose of Pocasset, Mass. Jeanne was a loving, proud aunt who never lost track of her 26 nieces and nephews and 43 grand-nieces and nephews. Jeanne was preceded in death by six siblings, her twin, Joanne Wilson of Belmont, Mass., Barbara Mixer of Williston, N.Y., Marilyn Young and Carmeline Murphy of Belmont, Mass., Theodore Rose of Arlington, Mass. and George Rose of New Orleans, La. Jeanne was the loving daughter of Lillian and Walter Rose of Belmont, Mass.
A celebration of life will be held at Linden Ponds in the Derby Clubhouse on April 27 at 1 p.m. The interment will be at the Laurel Hill Cemetary in Saco, on June 22, at 2 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, you can send donations to the:
Linden Ponds
Scholarship Fund
205 Linden Ponds Way
Philanthropy Dept.
Hingham, MA 02043
Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on Apr. 7, 2019