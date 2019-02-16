FREEPORT - Jeanne N. Parker was born on Sept. 16, 1920 and died on Feb. 13, 2019. She was a resident at Freeport Place then later at Hawthorne House in Freeport.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jeanne N. Parker.
Jeanne graduated high school in Lynn, Mass. and went on to graduate from Boston University. Jeanne married.
She was predeceased by her daughter, Patricia A. (Parker) Hoefle, a son Leonard W. Parker; a grandson Steven E. Hodge; and her longtime companion, Herman ("Reb") Caskey.
Jeanne leaves a daughter, Janet E. (Parker) Spence, of Ossipee, N.H. and a son, Donald A. Parker of Gray. Jeanne had eight grandchildren; and numerous grea-t grandchildren.
Jeanne's career in the medical field led her to various north shore hospitals, retiring from Cable Hospital in Ipswich, Mass. where she worked as a laboratory technician.
She loved living in Ipswich, Mass. and was involved in her town's politics as well as her beloved church, the First Church of Ipswich.
In Jeanne's free time, she was an active member of the Appalachian Mountain Club, hiked the Presidential Range as well as others, and in later years she walked one-two miles a day. She loved camping, swimming, skiing and time spent with her family. Jeanne was loved and admired by everyone she met.
A memorial service will be held at the First Church of Ipswich, Mass. on Feb. 28, 2019 at 1 p.m.
In lieu of flowers,
donations can be
made to her church:
The First Church
of Ipswich
1 Meetinghouse Green
Ipswich, MA 01938
Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on Feb. 16, 2019