Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jeanne M. McGurn. View Sign





As founder and owner of the Maine Tour Connection, a receptive tour company, Jeanne was recognized not only as an industry leader, but also as the Miss Congeniality of the nationwide tourism convention circuit. Her creative flair, sharp wit and gregarious personality were a perfect fit for the hospitality industry. She invented her own moniker, "The Lobster Lady", nicknamed her office "The Trap" and referred to her dedicated employees as "The Lobsterettes". She attended marketplace in full costume regalia and substituted the traditional business cards with whimsical baseball cards. Because of Jeanne's perseverance, personality and pizzazz, the Maine Tour Connection is now celebrating its 35th anniversary.



Affectionately referred to as "Magoo", "Jeanne Bean" and "Mugsy", Jeanne had an indomitable spirit for adventure. Her friends benefited from her love of theatre and road trips which brought them to the Tony Awards in New York City, as well as to Philadelphia to be one of Barbra Streisand's invited guests on her farewell concert tour. Even Dame Edna singled her out of a packed house to come up on stage and be part of her show. Unabashedly, Jeanne belted out Aretha Franklin's "Respect" to the delight of the crowd gathered at the Colonial Theater.



Jeanne was born with the travel gene, which led her overseas to Italy and Holland and to two of her favorite state-side destinations, Chimney Rock and Barefoot Bay. Her sentimental side was evident in the way she honored and treasured celebratory occasions with friends and family like Tradition Day and Cappelletti Day. She knew the lyrics to every Motown song as well as the smooth choreography of The Temptations. Her screensaver was a photo of her celebrity crush, Hugh Jackman, who was the impetus behind the Tony Award excursion. She loved to sunbathe at the ocean, dine on Mexican food and splurge on a DQ Peanut Buster Parfait.



She is survived by her brother, Robert McGurn of Virginia; her sister, Carol Joyce of Massachusetts; her significant other, Dan Sizemore; a loving extended family, devoted caretakers and forever friends.



A celebration of life is planned for the spring. Arrangements are under the direction of the Conroy-Tully Walker Funeral Home, 172 State St., Portland, Maine. To view Jeanne's memorial page, or to share an online condolence, please visit



Those who wish, may make contributions Jeanne's memory to: Barbara Bush Children's Hospital at Maine Medical Center



22 Bramhall St.



Portland, ME 04102







SCARBOROUGH - Jeanne M. McGurn passed away in the early afternoon hours of Feb. 26, 2019, at the age of 63 after a long illness. The daughter of George W. McGurn and Idea Paglia McGurn, Jeanne was born on Nov. 21, 1955, in Boston, Mass. Raised in Mission Hill, she went on to graduate from Westfield State College. Soon after, she relocated to Maine, where she had summered with her family, and eventually moved to her childhood cottage at Pine Point.As founder and owner of the Maine Tour Connection, a receptive tour company, Jeanne was recognized not only as an industry leader, but also as the Miss Congeniality of the nationwide tourism convention circuit. Her creative flair, sharp wit and gregarious personality were a perfect fit for the hospitality industry. She invented her own moniker, "The Lobster Lady", nicknamed her office "The Trap" and referred to her dedicated employees as "The Lobsterettes". She attended marketplace in full costume regalia and substituted the traditional business cards with whimsical baseball cards. Because of Jeanne's perseverance, personality and pizzazz, the Maine Tour Connection is now celebrating its 35th anniversary.Affectionately referred to as "Magoo", "Jeanne Bean" and "Mugsy", Jeanne had an indomitable spirit for adventure. Her friends benefited from her love of theatre and road trips which brought them to the Tony Awards in New York City, as well as to Philadelphia to be one of Barbra Streisand's invited guests on her farewell concert tour. Even Dame Edna singled her out of a packed house to come up on stage and be part of her show. Unabashedly, Jeanne belted out Aretha Franklin's "Respect" to the delight of the crowd gathered at the Colonial Theater.Jeanne was born with the travel gene, which led her overseas to Italy and Holland and to two of her favorite state-side destinations, Chimney Rock and Barefoot Bay. Her sentimental side was evident in the way she honored and treasured celebratory occasions with friends and family like Tradition Day and Cappelletti Day. She knew the lyrics to every Motown song as well as the smooth choreography of The Temptations. Her screensaver was a photo of her celebrity crush, Hugh Jackman, who was the impetus behind the Tony Award excursion. She loved to sunbathe at the ocean, dine on Mexican food and splurge on a DQ Peanut Buster Parfait.She is survived by her brother, Robert McGurn of Virginia; her sister, Carol Joyce of Massachusetts; her significant other, Dan Sizemore; a loving extended family, devoted caretakers and forever friends.A celebration of life is planned for the spring. Arrangements are under the direction of the Conroy-Tully Walker Funeral Home, 172 State St., Portland, Maine. To view Jeanne's memorial page, or to share an online condolence, please visit www.ConroyTullyWalker.com Those who wish, may make contributions Jeanne's memory to: Barbara Bush Children's Hospital at Maine Medical Center22 Bramhall St.Portland, ME 04102 Funeral Home Conroy Tully Walker Funeral Homes and Cremation Services

172 State Street

Portland , ME 04101

207-773-6511 Funeral Home Details Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on Mar. 3, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obits/Notices for Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Search Obituaries & Guest Books You are searching By person By town Today Past 3 days Past 7 days Past 2 weeks Past 30 days Past 6 months Past year All time Specific date Date range Close All Countries Australia Bermuda Canada England New Zealand Northern Ireland Republic of Ireland Scotland United States All States Alaska Alabama Arkansas Arizona California Colorado Connecticut District of Columbia Delaware Florida Georgia Hawaii Iowa Idaho Illinois Indiana Kansas Kentucky Louisiana Massachusetts Maryland Maine Michigan Minnesota Missouri Mississippi Montana North Carolina North Dakota Nebraska New Hampshire New Jersey New Mexico Nevada New York Ohio Oklahoma Oregon Pennsylvania Rhode Island South Carolina South Dakota Tennessee Texas Utah Virginia Vermont Washington Wisconsin West Virginia Wyoming American Samoa Guam Marshall Islands Micronesia Northern Marianas Palau Puerto Rico U.S. Virgin Islands U.S. Minor Outlying Islands All Maine obituaries Central Maine Journal Tribune Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram WABI Specific Date Range: To Powered by Legacy.com