Service Information Brackett Funeral Home 29 Federal St Brunswick , ME 04011 (207)-725-5511

PORTLAND - Beloved wife, mother, and grandmother Jeanne Frances (Cummings) Dentremont, 88, passed away peacefully with family at her side on June 14, 2019, at the Cedars in Portland.A "County" girl, Jeanne was born in Benedicta, on Nov. 2, 1930, to Harry and Frances (McAvoy) Cummings. She was fond and proud of having grown up on her parents' well-run, thriving potato farm, surrounded by her dear sisters, brother, grandfather, numerous dogs and cats, and lots of dairy cows. Though farm life involved hard work, it also included fun evenings of music and merrymaking: Jeanne contributed by playing the piano at home and the organ at her local church.Jeanne was an excellent student, channeling what would become her trademark characteristics of an eagle-eye for detail with an exacting nature to be the top student in her graduating class of 1948 from St. Benedict's High School. She then trained as a nurse at the Madigan Hospital in Houlton, graduating in 1951 after completing affiliation stints in Providence, R.I.; Baltimore, Md.; and Malden, Mass.Talked into going on a blind date by her friend, Lucille Crow, in the fall of 1951, Jeanne met her future husband, Arthur Dentremont, on his birthday that year. The couple married in August of 1954 and settled in Art's hometown of East Millinocket, where Jeanne segued from nurse to homemaker and, in very short time, to mother. In 1964, the family moved to Millinocket to accommodate a change in Arthur's work, and there they remained until Jeanne, requiring long-term care due to a stroke and the effects of Parkinson's disease, moved first to Ross Manor in Bangor (2011) and ultimately to the Cedars in Portland (2017). But the numerous intervening years were filled with directing a household of eight plus her alter-ego Suzette (a miniature poodle), hosting teas at home and going to dinners out with Art's business associates, attending family parties, and welcoming grandchildren-all while impeccably dressed and coifed. She also enjoyed knitting, cooking, cutting out recipes, and she had a fabulous flair for decorating.Jeanne will be lovingly remembered and celebrated by her family, including her husband of almost 65 years, Arthur E. Dentremont, Sr. of Portland; and their children: Anne Manzo of Brunswick, Ga., Marylou and Carl Franck of Levant, Gary and Wendy Dentremont of Melbourne, Fla., Thomas Dentremont of Westbrook, Patricia (Patti) and William (Bill) Michaud of Brunswick, and Arthur (Skip) Dentremont, Jr. of Boston, Mass.; her devoted sisters and brother-in-law, Therese McLaughlin and Christine and Wendall McNally, all of Brewer (her brother Joseph Cummings predeceased Jeanne); her wonderful Dentremont in-laws; many loving nieces and nephews; and last but far from least, ten grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren born within the past nine months: Sara (Dentremont) Minnich and Mike and Ella Molly McKenney of New Cumberland, Pa., Adam Manzo and Heather Marden of Raymond, Nathan, Lindsey, and Addison Marie Franck of Gray, Ashley (d'Entremont), Alex, and Walter Alan Matth?us of Gundelfingen, Germany, Bethany Manzo of Windham, Holly Franck and Andrew Hurd of Bangor, Scott and Megan Dentremont of Philadelphia, Pa., Charlotte Michaud of Boston, Mass., Laura and Kristina Michaud of New York, N.Y.Jeanne's family extends heartfelt gratitude to the nurses and staff of the Shapiro residence of the Cedars, whose blend of professionalism and compassion made her transition one of comfort and peace. Thanks also to Hospice of Southern Maine for their TLC in Jeanne's final days.A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated for Jeanne on Tuesday, June 25, at St. Charles Borromeo Church (All Saints Parish), Brunswick, at 11 a.m. Friends may call the previous evening at the Brackett Funeral Home, 29 Federal Street in Brunswick from 6-8 p.m. Her interment and a life celebration will follow at a later date in the Katahdin region.Donations inJeanne's memorymay be made to the:Cedars Reimagined Capital Campaign, oran animal welfare society of your choice.







