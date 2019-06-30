LIMINGTON - Jeanne Amy Hussey, passed away on June 10, 2019. She was born in North Kingston, R.I., on May 14, 1931. Jeanne was the fifth child born to Elmer and Jennie Dorr Norcross and would become one of 13 children.
Jeanne later moved to Parsonsfield with her family and graduated from Parsonsfield Seminary in 1949. She married Roger L. Hussey in 1950. They were married almost 63 years when he passed in 2013. Jeanne worked at W.T. Grants, Maine Saving Bank, Casco Bank and Wilson Freight Company in Portland. She owned and operated the Red Door Gift shop in Limington.
Jeanne is survived by her son, David L. Hussey of Limington, her daughter, Victoria H. Spinale and son-in-law, Richard A. Spinale, of Barrington, N.H. and son, James R. Hussey of Portland.
She is also survived by grandchildren, Kristen Westergren, Kelly Chabot, Jamie Morawiec, and Curtis Hussey; as well as great-grandchildren, Lily, Landon and Lucas Chabot, Estelle and Greyson Westergren and Sebastian Morawiec.
Jeanne requested that there be no service. Her friends and family will gather together to celebrate her life.
Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on June 30, 2019