|
|
|
Visitation
Saturday, Jun. 29, 2019
1:30 PM - 3:00 PM
View Map
Dolby, Blais & Segee - Windham Chapel
|
Funeral service
Saturday, Jun. 29, 2019
3:00 PM
View Map
Dolby, Blais & Segee - Windham Chapel
GORHAM - Jeanette Marie Libby, 90, passed away in the comfort of her home, on June 21, 2019, surrounded by her loving family. She was born on Oct. 31, 1928, the daughter of Henry and Emily (Thibodeau) Carrier.
Jeanette was a graduate of the Portland School for the Deaf. While employed at S.D. Warren paper mill that's where she met the love of her life, Walter Libby, and on Jan. 11, 1947, the two of them were married. They made their home in Gorham, raising their family.
Jeanette was very involved within the deaf community; she held beauty queen titles for both the Deaf Pageant of Great Portland and Potato Blossom Queen in Aroostook County. Some of her favorite past times include bowling, going to the casino, and playing Bingo. She loved to cheer on the Patriots and faithfully watched Days of Our Lives daily. Above all, she loved her family dearly.
She is survived by her children, Walter Libby Jr. and his wife, Phyllis, of Casco, David H. Libby and his wife, Sandra, of Florida, Jack L. Libby and his wife, Diana, of Louisiana, Joanne Libby and her wife, Marie, of Gorham, Jeanne Kennie and her husband, John, of Gorham, Ted Libby of Florida, and Tammy Speed and her husband, Joe, of Gorham; a brother, Emery Carrier and his wife, Mae; 14 grandchildren, and 12 great-grandchildren.
She was predeceased by her husband, Walter Libby in 2009; brothers, Albert, John, and Donald Carrier; and her great-grandchild, Jonathan Kennie.
We Love you more Mom.
A period of visitation will be held from 1:3-3 p.m., on Saturday, June 29, 2019, at the Windham Chapel of Dolby Blais & Segee, 434 River Road, Windham, Maine, 04062. A funeral service will begin at 3 p.m. Burial will follow at North Street Cemetery.
To express condolences or participate in Jeanette's online tribute, please visit www.DolbyBlaisSegee.com.
In lieu of flowers,
memorial contributions in Jeanette's name
may be made to
The Animal Refuge League of Greater Portland
PO Box 336
Westbrook, ME 04098
Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on June 24, 2019
|
|
|
Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page.
Thank you. You have now memorialized
on Facebook.
|
|
The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to:
- Connect with memorials that are important to you.
- Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.
- Share your memories with your Facebook friends.
|