TOPSHAM - Jeanette Kinney Cakouros, 89, died Tuesday, May 14, 2019, at The Highlands. She was born in Dover-Foxcroft on May 9, 1930, the fourth of five children to Raymond A. and Lila (Gallup) Kinney.
Visiting hours will be held from 6-8 p.m., on Tuesday, May 21, 2019, at Daigle Funeral Home, 819 High St., Bath. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m., on Wednesday, May 22, 2019, at the funeral home. Interment will follow at Riverside Cemetery, Days Ferry, Woolwich. Following burial, a reception will be held at the Senior Citizen Center, 145 Floral St., in Bath. Condolences may be made online at www.daiglefuneralhome.com
In lieu of flowers,
donations in her memory may be sent to:
CHANS
60 Baribeau Drive
Brunswick, ME 04011,
or to the Phippsburg Congregational Church
P.O. Box 301
Phippsburg, ME 04562
Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on May 19, 2019