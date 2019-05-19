Jeanette Kinney Cakouros

Obituary

TOPSHAM - Jeanette Kinney Cakouros, 89, died Tuesday, May 14, 2019, at The Highlands. She was born in Dover-Foxcroft on May 9, 1930, the fourth of five children to Raymond A. and Lila (Gallup) Kinney.

Visiting hours will be held from 6-8 p.m., on Tuesday, May 21, 2019, at Daigle Funeral Home, 819 High St., Bath. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m., on Wednesday, May 22, 2019, at the funeral home. Interment will follow at Riverside Cemetery, Days Ferry, Woolwich. Following burial, a reception will be held at the Senior Citizen Center, 145 Floral St., in Bath. Condolences may be made online at www.daiglefuneralhome.com

In lieu of flowers,

donations in her memory may be sent to:

CHANS

60 Baribeau Drive

Brunswick, ME 04011,

or to the Phippsburg Congregational Church

P.O. Box 301

Phippsburg, ME 04562

Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on May 19, 2019
