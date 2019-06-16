Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jean M. (Tomasso) Thomas. View Sign Service Information Jones, Rich & Barnes Funeral Home 199 Woodford Street Portland , ME 04103 (207)-775-3763 Mass of Christian Burial 11:00 AM St. Pius X Church 492 Ocean Ave Portland , ME View Map Obituary

PORTLAND - Jean M. (Tomasso) Thomas, 83, a longtime resident of Portland, passed away peacefully on June 10, 2019. Jean was born in West Newton, Mass., on Dec. 19, 1935, a daughter of Anthony and Mary (Marcucci) Tomasso.



She moved to Portland in 1948 and grew up on Cotton Street (Gorham's Corner). She attended Portland schools and graduated from Portland High School in 1954. She was the recipient of the PHS Preti Award acknowledging her athletic and academic achievements.



Jean was employed at Peat Marwick and later at UNUM where she retired. She was a longtime volunteer for the Red Cross and after retiring from UNUM, she volunteered her time there also. Her devoted volunteer work will be greatly missed.



Jean's athleticism continued after high school and through all her life. She participated in more than 25 marathons and belonged to the ski and track club, again volunteering wherever she was needed. The numerous awards she received, certainly signifies a humbleness and true passion for physical fitness.



Jean enjoyed making candy during the holidays and giving it to family and friends. Her small kitchen turned into a little candy factory. She had a precise system and it worked well, as she produced pounds and pounds of fudge, needhams, peanut butter balls and chocolate covered nuts from that one small kitchen. Every year, her family members waited for her signature bag of goodies although there were never enough peanut butter balls.



Jean's life was full and well lived. Her independence, hard work, self-confidence and purpose lead her to succeed in all areas of her life. There is so much to be proud of.



Jean was predeceased by her parents; a brother, Richard Thomas, a sister, Jacqueline Gallant; niece, Maureen Johnson; and her great-nephew, Evan Gallant.



She is survived by her sister-in-law, Katherine Thomas, brother-in-law, Robert Gallant; nephews, Anthony and Joseph Gallant, nieces, Concetta Morse and Jeannie Gallant. She is also survived by ten great-nieces and nephews.



Jean's family would like extend their thanks and gratitude to Judy Caparrito and all the staff at Avita House for the care they gave Jean during the last two years.



There will be no visiting hours.



A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, June 18, at St. Pius X Church, 492 Ocean Ave. Portland. Interment will follow at Calvary Cemetery in South Portland.



Please visit



In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory may be made to the



Red Cross



2401 Congress St.



Portland, ME 04102







