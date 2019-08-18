SANFORD - Jean M. Davis, 78, died on Aug. 15, 2019. She was born in Allentown, Pa. to Helen and Edward Reckus and was one of four children. Jean was preceded in death by her husband, James; her parents; and her brother, Edward. She is survived by her two children, Michael and Michelle; two of her siblings, Patricia and William; and her two grandchildren.
Jean appreciated and pleasantly remembered her time working at Huntington Commons caring for others. Later in life, helping others as an Avon representative brought her great joy. Jean will be fondly remembered by her church, her community, family and friends.
Family and friends are invited to call on Monday, Aug. 26, 2019 from 6-8 p.m. at the Autumn Green Funeral Home, 47 Oak Street, in Alfred.
To leave a message of condolence for the family, please visit www.autumngreenfuneralhome.com
The Autumn Green Funeral Home is respectfully handling arrangements.
Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on Aug. 18, 2019