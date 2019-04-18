GORHAM - Jean M. Berger passed away on April 11, 2019.
Per her request, a graveside service will be held at the Limington Village Cemetery, Limington, on Friday, May 24, at 2 p.m.. She will be laid to rest next to her husband and her daughter.
