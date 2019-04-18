Jean M. Berger

GORHAM - Jean M. Berger passed away on April 11, 2019.

The full obituary and online condolence messages are available at the Chad E. Poitras / Neal & York Funeral Home website, www.mainefuneral.com

Per her request, a graveside service will be held at the Limington Village Cemetery, Limington, on Friday, May 24, at 2 p.m.. She will be laid to rest next to her husband and her daughter.

Poitras, Neal & York Funeral Home & Cremation Service
71 Maple St
Cornish, ME 04020
(207) 625-3221
Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on Apr. 18, 2019
