LYMAN - Jean Louise Kokernak (Fuller), 93, of Lyman, passed peacefully surrounded by family, caregivers and hospice providers at Seal Rock Healthcare in Saco on Feb. 8, 2019.
Jean was born July 5, 1925, in Bolyston Mass., third child of father Loring Fuller and mother Gertrude Flagg Fuller. Jean was educated in Boylston public schools, graduated from North High School in Worcester, Mass. She received her nursing diploma from Memorial Hospital School of Nursing, Worcester, Mass. in 1946.
Jean married Charles S. Kokernak in 1947 and they enjoyed 70 years of marriage and together raised five children. Jean, though small in stature, possessed boundless energy and loved gardening, learning to ski in her 50s and enjoyed spending time with her many grandchildren, all who have wonderful memories of spending days and weeks at Gramma's.
Jean worked as an RN in various hospitals in Massachusetts early in the marriage before focusing on becoming a stay-at-home Mom to the couples' five children. She then worked as RN in public health and mental health as well as selling real estate. Her job at a toy store was a source of delight to her grandchildren when they visited in California.
Jean and Charles traveled extensively throughout the country and the world for pleasure and made homes for their family in Massachusetts, Maine and California, ending up in Maine at Bunganut Pond when Charlie retired.
Jean is predeceased by her parents; and three siblings, Clayton, Aldine and Robert. She is also predeceased by her husband Charlie who passed in 2017. She is survived by sister Martha; multiple nieces and nephews; daughters Kathryn (Willard) Ware, Sandra (Glenn) Van Knowe, and sons Carl (Karen) Kokernak, Michael Kokernak and Theodore (Sharisse) Kokernak. Grandchildren are Kelly, Sandra, Noah, Charles W, Jason, Justin, Sarah, Rachel, Jeffery, Chase; and 11 great-grandchildren.
The family would like to thank Seal Rock Healthcare for their wonderful care of Jean for the past two years and Beacon Hospice for their compassionate end-of-life care and their support of her family.
A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, May 18, 2019, at 2:00 p.m. at the Alfred Parish Church, 12 Kennebunk Rd., in Alfred. You may visit with Jean's family at the church beginning at 12 p.m. Committal prayers and burial will follow at Evergreen Cemetery in Alfred.
