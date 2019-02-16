Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jean Louise (Fuller) Kokernak. View Sign

LYMAN - Jean Louise Kokernak (Fuller), 93, of Lyman, passed peacefully surrounded by family, caregivers and hospice providers at Seal Rock Healthcare in Saco on Feb. 8, 2019.



Jean was born July 5, 1925, in Bolyston Mass., third child of father Loring Fuller and mother Gertrude Flagg Fuller. Jean was educated in Boylston public schools, graduated from North High School in Worcester, Mass. She received her nursing diploma from Memorial Hospital School of Nursing, Worcester, Mass. in 1946.



Jean married Charles S. Kokernak in 1947 and they enjoyed 70 years of marriage and together raised five children. Jean, though small in stature, possessed boundless energy and loved gardening, learning to ski in her 50s and enjoyed spending time with her many grandchildren, all who have wonderful memories of spending days and weeks at Gramma's.



Jean worked as an RN in various hospitals in Massachusetts early in the marriage before focusing on becoming a stay-at-home Mom to the couples' five children. She then worked as RN in public health and mental health as well as selling real estate. Her job at a toy store was a source of delight to her grandchildren when they visited in California.



Jean and Charles traveled extensively throughout the country and the world for pleasure and made homes for their family in Massachusetts, Maine and California, ending up in Maine at Bunganut Pond when Charlie retired.



Jean is predeceased by her parents; and three siblings, Clayton, Aldine and Robert. She is also predeceased by her husband Charlie who passed in 2017. She is survived by sister Martha; multiple nieces and nephews; daughters Kathryn (Willard) Ware, Sandra (Glenn) Van Knowe, and sons Carl (Karen) Kokernak, Michael Kokernak and Theodore (Sharisse) Kokernak. Grandchildren are Kelly, Sandra, Noah, Charles W, Jason, Justin, Sarah, Rachel, Jeffery, Chase; and 11 great-grandchildren.



The family would like to thank Seal Rock Healthcare for their wonderful care of Jean for the past two years and Beacon Hospice for their compassionate end-of-life care and their support of her family.



A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, May 18, 2019, at 2:00 p.m. at the Alfred Parish Church, 12 Kennebunk Rd., in Alfred. You may visit with Jean's family at the church beginning at 12 p.m. Committal prayers and burial will follow at Evergreen Cemetery in Alfred.



To leave a message of condolence for the family, please visit



The Autumn Green Funeral Home is respectfully handling arrangements.



Jean loved flowers,



if preferred donations may be sent to:



Beacon Hospice



54 Atlantic PL



Suite 40



South Portland, ME 04106







LYMAN - Jean Louise Kokernak (Fuller), 93, of Lyman, passed peacefully surrounded by family, caregivers and hospice providers at Seal Rock Healthcare in Saco on Feb. 8, 2019.Jean was born July 5, 1925, in Bolyston Mass., third child of father Loring Fuller and mother Gertrude Flagg Fuller. Jean was educated in Boylston public schools, graduated from North High School in Worcester, Mass. She received her nursing diploma from Memorial Hospital School of Nursing, Worcester, Mass. in 1946.Jean married Charles S. Kokernak in 1947 and they enjoyed 70 years of marriage and together raised five children. Jean, though small in stature, possessed boundless energy and loved gardening, learning to ski in her 50s and enjoyed spending time with her many grandchildren, all who have wonderful memories of spending days and weeks at Gramma's.Jean worked as an RN in various hospitals in Massachusetts early in the marriage before focusing on becoming a stay-at-home Mom to the couples' five children. She then worked as RN in public health and mental health as well as selling real estate. Her job at a toy store was a source of delight to her grandchildren when they visited in California.Jean and Charles traveled extensively throughout the country and the world for pleasure and made homes for their family in Massachusetts, Maine and California, ending up in Maine at Bunganut Pond when Charlie retired.Jean is predeceased by her parents; and three siblings, Clayton, Aldine and Robert. She is also predeceased by her husband Charlie who passed in 2017. She is survived by sister Martha; multiple nieces and nephews; daughters Kathryn (Willard) Ware, Sandra (Glenn) Van Knowe, and sons Carl (Karen) Kokernak, Michael Kokernak and Theodore (Sharisse) Kokernak. Grandchildren are Kelly, Sandra, Noah, Charles W, Jason, Justin, Sarah, Rachel, Jeffery, Chase; and 11 great-grandchildren.The family would like to thank Seal Rock Healthcare for their wonderful care of Jean for the past two years and Beacon Hospice for their compassionate end-of-life care and their support of her family.A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, May 18, 2019, at 2:00 p.m. at the Alfred Parish Church, 12 Kennebunk Rd., in Alfred. You may visit with Jean's family at the church beginning at 12 p.m. Committal prayers and burial will follow at Evergreen Cemetery in Alfred.To leave a message of condolence for the family, please visit www.autumngreenfuneralhome.com The Autumn Green Funeral Home is respectfully handling arrangements.Jean loved flowers,if preferred donations may be sent to:Beacon Hospice54 Atlantic PLSuite 40South Portland, ME 04106 Funeral Home Autumn Green Funeral Home

47 Oak Street

Alfred , ME 04002

(207) 459-7110 Funeral Home Details Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on Feb. 16, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obits/Notices for Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Search Obituaries & Guest Books You are searching By person By town Today Past 3 days Past 7 days Past 2 weeks Past 30 days Past 6 months Past year All time Specific date Date range Close All Countries Australia Bermuda Canada England New Zealand Northern Ireland Republic of Ireland Scotland United States All States Alaska Alabama Arkansas Arizona California Colorado Connecticut District of Columbia Delaware Florida Georgia Hawaii Iowa Idaho Illinois Indiana Kansas Kentucky Louisiana Massachusetts Maryland Maine Michigan Minnesota Missouri Mississippi Montana North Carolina North Dakota Nebraska New Hampshire New Jersey New Mexico Nevada New York Ohio Oklahoma Oregon Pennsylvania Rhode Island South Carolina South Dakota Tennessee Texas Utah Virginia Vermont Washington Wisconsin West Virginia Wyoming American Samoa Guam Marshall Islands Micronesia Northern Marianas Palau Puerto Rico U.S. Virgin Islands U.S. Minor Outlying Islands All Maine obituaries Central Maine Journal Tribune Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram WABI Specific Date Range: To Powered by Legacy.com