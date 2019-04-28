ACTON - Jean L. Worster, 92, of Acton, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, April 23, 2019 at the Greenwood Center in Sanford. She was born in Sanford on Oct. 4, 1926, a daughter of the late Arthur and Dorothea (Little) Westcott.
A graduate of Sanford High School, she also graduated from Nasson College. She worked at General Electric Meter Division for 26 years. Her last assignment was as Administrative assistant to the head of the Engineering Department. She was an active member of the North Parish Congregational Church in Sanford. She was a lifelong member of the Sarah Orne Jewett chapter of the Order of the Eastern Star. She served as Worthy Matron to that chapter and was Grand Ruth for the State of Maine for a year.
Jean was a long time resident of Berwick. In 1955, along with her husband Philip, they purchased a camp on Square Pond in Acton. Many summers were enjoyed there with their family. They permanently made it their official home in 1986. They also enjoyed spending their winters in Florida.
She will be affectionately remembered by her three grandchildren who absolutely adored her.
She is predeceased by her sister, Gail J. Selz.
She is survived by her husband of 72 years, Philip M. Worster of Acton; children, Philip A. Worster and his wife Linda of Saco, Thomas L. Worster and his wife Kathi of Shapleigh; grandchildren, Collin Worster of Los Angeles, Calif., Dr. Kelly Worster of Portland, Dr. Devin Worster and his wife Olga Cuevas-Gomez of Long Island City, N.Y.; Devin's mom Ellen Fecteau, and Ken Eason of Acton.
A funeral service will be held on Saturday, May 11, at 10:30 at the North Parish Congregational Church, 895 Main St., Sanford.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Carll-Heald & Black Funeral Home, 580 Main Street, Springvale. Condolences may be expressed at www.blackfuneralhomes.com
Those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider donations in her memory to the:
North Parish
Congregational Church
Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on Apr. 28, 2019