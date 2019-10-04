SCARBOROUGH - Jean Galloway Fine, 95, died peacefully on Sept. 28, 2019, at Piper Shores in Scarborough, Maine, surrounded by her family.
She will be missed by her sons, Kenneth and Douglas; her grandchildren; as well as those who knew her through the Portland Friends Quaker Meeting; her peace and social activism; the Piper Shores community; and by others who knew Jean.
A memorial reception will be held in the Great Room at Piper Shores, 15 Piper Road, Scarborough, on Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019, at 3 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the Portland Friends Meeting
1837 Forest Avenue
Portland, ME 04103
Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on Oct. 4, 2019