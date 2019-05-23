TOPSHAM - On Sunday, May 19, 2019, our invincible mother went home to the Lord.
Born in Greenwich Conn., Jan. 16, 1921, Jean Foster was the daughter of Gayle A., and Bess Foster.
Very early in her life, her love of animals, especially cats, was evident. Soon walking in the woods began to enchant her, along with writing poetry, canoeing, horseback riding, and skiing.
Her summers at Lake Temagami, Ontario, further developed her love of the outdoors. After high school and secretarial school, she worked summers in Florida at Hotel Ormond. It was there she met Frederick Lawler. They married a year later in Bethel, quickly starting a family with Anne. Following, Jonathan, Sara, and William were born.
Later in life she married Dr. Stanley B. Sylvester. They lived an idyllic life on Cousins Island, Yarmouth until moving to The Highlands Maine Lodge in later 2006.
20 years before moving to The Highlands, Jean started, "Cat Care with Love," a pet sitting business into which she gave her whole heart. Continuing for a while after moving to The Highlands, it developed into her Grand Opus.
The forests of Maine, the animals she saved, the friends she leaves all her the music her love created.
Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on May 23, 2019