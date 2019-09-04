Guest Book View Sign Service Information Jones, Rich & Barnes Funeral Home 199 Woodford Street Portland , ME 04103 (207)-775-3763 Visitation 4:00 PM - 8:00 PM Jones, Rich & Barnes Funeral Home 199 Woodford Street Portland , ME 04103 View Map Service 11:00 AM St. Peter's Episcopal Church , 678 Washington Ave. Portland , ME View Map Obituary

PORTLAND - Jean C.R. Simmons, 83, passed away peacefully Sunday, Sept. 1, 2019, at Gosnell Memorial Hospice House, Scarborough, Maine, after a short illness, surrounded by her family.Born in Portland on Nov. 25, 1935, to Benjamin C. Russo and A. Marjorie (Bailey) Russo. She attended Portland schools and graduated from Deering High School. On July 29, 1957, she married Robert A. Simmons Sr., and celebrated 50 years of marriage before his passing in August 2007. Jean worked as a chair side dental assistant, post office shoe repairer along with her husband, Robert, Sebago Moc Shoe home stitcher of Westbrook, and retiring from Maine Medical Center Cafeteria as a night supervisor after 18 years. She was the owner of Simmco Corporation and Rickey's Tavern. Jean was a supporter of her three sons' activities with Portland Little League, Pack 66, Boy Scout Troop 41, BSA supporter and an avid fan of baseball. Jean followed the Boston Red Sox, son Edward's adult baseball games, and the Portland Seadogs, where she was a season ticket holder for the past 12 years. Jean attended and supported her granddaughters', nieces' and nephews' many hobbies, sports, and school functions. She was a member of Portland's St. Peter's Episcopal Church all her life and served as a vestry member. She was also a member of the Italian Heritage Center.Jean will always be remembered for a lifetime of generosity to family, friends and community. She will be missed by Tank, her Military Macaw.She was predeceased by her parents, husband, Robert Simmons, brother, Anthony Russo, brother-in-law, Peter W. Lamb Sr. and daughter-in-law, Rosemary Simmons. She is survived by her sister and best friend, Patricia Lamb of Portland. Her three sons, Robert A. Simmons Jr. of Windham, Edward A. Simmons and his wife Beth of Buxton, Kevin B. Simmons of Portland and Caribou and his partner, David Katz, of Boston; three grandchildren, Jessica Simmons of Gray, Samantha Simmons of Augusta, and Emily Simmons of Buxton. Jean also leaves several nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews, and lifelong friend, Linwood "Archie" Archambeau of Portland. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a time of visitation on Friday, Sept. 6, 2019, from 4-8 p.m., at Jones, Rich and Barnes Funeral Home, 199 Woodfords St., Portland, Maine. A Requiem Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m., Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, at St. Peter's Episcopal Church, 678 Washington Ave., Portland, Maine, with The Rev. Canon Lawrence Weeks and Rev. Mary Ann Hoy as celebrants. Interment will be private.The family would like to thank all the doctors and nursing staff of Mercy Hospital, Maine Medical Center of Portland and the Gosnell Memorial Hospice House of Scarborough.For further information and to send a tribute in memory of Jean please visit







PORTLAND - Jean C.R. Simmons, 83, passed away peacefully Sunday, Sept. 1, 2019, at Gosnell Memorial Hospice House, Scarborough, Maine, after a short illness, surrounded by her family.Born in Portland on Nov. 25, 1935, to Benjamin C. Russo and A. Marjorie (Bailey) Russo. She attended Portland schools and graduated from Deering High School. On July 29, 1957, she married Robert A. Simmons Sr., and celebrated 50 years of marriage before his passing in August 2007. Jean worked as a chair side dental assistant, post office shoe repairer along with her husband, Robert, Sebago Moc Shoe home stitcher of Westbrook, and retiring from Maine Medical Center Cafeteria as a night supervisor after 18 years. She was the owner of Simmco Corporation and Rickey's Tavern. Jean was a supporter of her three sons' activities with Portland Little League, Pack 66, Boy Scout Troop 41, BSA supporter and an avid fan of baseball. Jean followed the Boston Red Sox, son Edward's adult baseball games, and the Portland Seadogs, where she was a season ticket holder for the past 12 years. Jean attended and supported her granddaughters', nieces' and nephews' many hobbies, sports, and school functions. She was a member of Portland's St. Peter's Episcopal Church all her life and served as a vestry member. She was also a member of the Italian Heritage Center.Jean will always be remembered for a lifetime of generosity to family, friends and community. She will be missed by Tank, her Military Macaw.She was predeceased by her parents, husband, Robert Simmons, brother, Anthony Russo, brother-in-law, Peter W. Lamb Sr. and daughter-in-law, Rosemary Simmons. She is survived by her sister and best friend, Patricia Lamb of Portland. Her three sons, Robert A. Simmons Jr. of Windham, Edward A. Simmons and his wife Beth of Buxton, Kevin B. Simmons of Portland and Caribou and his partner, David Katz, of Boston; three grandchildren, Jessica Simmons of Gray, Samantha Simmons of Augusta, and Emily Simmons of Buxton. Jean also leaves several nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews, and lifelong friend, Linwood "Archie" Archambeau of Portland. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a time of visitation on Friday, Sept. 6, 2019, from 4-8 p.m., at Jones, Rich and Barnes Funeral Home, 199 Woodfords St., Portland, Maine. A Requiem Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m., Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, at St. Peter's Episcopal Church, 678 Washington Ave., Portland, Maine, with The Rev. Canon Lawrence Weeks and Rev. Mary Ann Hoy as celebrants. Interment will be private.The family would like to thank all the doctors and nursing staff of Mercy Hospital, Maine Medical Center of Portland and the Gosnell Memorial Hospice House of Scarborough.For further information and to send a tribute in memory of Jean please visit www.jonesrichandbarnes.com .Memorial contributions may be made toSt. Peter's Episcopal Church10 Alton Street Portland, ME 04103 Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on Sept. 4, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obits/Notices for Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close