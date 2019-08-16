Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jean Christine (Lyons) Hamilton. View Sign Service Information Wilson Funeral Home, LLC 24 Shaker Road Gray , ME 04039 (207)-657-3204 Obituary

SABBATTUS - Jean Christine (Lyons) Hamilton, of Sabattus, passed away peacefully in her sleep at her home in Sabattus, on Monday, Aug. 12, 2019. She was born on Aug. 2, 1947, in Portland. She attended schools in Gray. On March 21, 1965, she married her husband of 54 years, Richard Hamilton.



During her life, Jean worked at a potato chip manufacturer, at a microchip manufacturer, as a teacher, and managed her husband's accounting practice. In 1989, she purchased the Einstein's Deli Restaurant, which later became known as Hamilton's Family Restaurant.



She performed all duties needed, such as: manager, bartender, cook, waitress, bouncer, financial manager, dish washer, inventory manager, and maintenance. She successfully managed the restaurant for 14 years until she sold it in 2003. In 2003 she was forced to retire due to health reasons.



Jean enjoyed her retirement and loved her cats; loved to knit; and loved her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. She was a strong person that coped with major medical issues for the last sixteen years. Her inner strength was remarkable and she remained positive despite her medical issues. Jean was a bright star to her family.



Jean is survived by her sister, Nancy Seiden and husband, Richard of Wells; by her husband, Richard Hamilton Sr. of Sabattus; by her daughter, Patricia Hamilton of Gorham; by her daughter, Teresa Ribaudo of Saco; by her son, Richard Hamilton Jr. and wife Yalena of Canada; by her grandchildren, Andrew Gaillard Jr., Emily Ribaudo, Tabitha Snow, Brandon Hamilton, Payton Hamilton, and Ashley Byrnes; by her great-grandchildren, David Gaillard, Michael Gaillard, Mechelle Gaillard, Andrew Gaillard III, and Carter Snow; and by nieces and inlaws.



Services will be held on Monday, August 19, 2019, at Wilson Funeral Home, 24 Shaker Road, Gray, Maine. Visiting hours are from 9:30-11 a.m., and the funeral will follow at Wilson Funeral Home at 11 a.m., Rev. Carolyn Plummer will be officiating. Committal will be in the Gray Cemetery.







