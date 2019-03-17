Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jean C. Bunnell. View Sign

PORTLAND - Jean C. Bunnell passed peacefully into the arms of her Savior at Maine Medical Center on Friday March 8, 2019. Jean was born Sept. 25, 1949, in Portland, to William and Frances (Oliver) Carr of Falmouth.



Jean enjoyed a number of positions during her career as a teacher after attaining her master's degree.



A woman of devout Christian faith, Jean also was employed as parish administrator; she was greatly beloved and was a talented organist at The Anglican Church of the Transfiguration.



Jean is survived by her beloved husband of 35 years, Steven Bunnell; and by their three adoptive children: Toshona, Autumn, and Kevin. Toshona was married to Anthony Wright in 2017 and Jean and Steve were made proud grandparents to a grandson, Romann, pictured with Jean in the accompanying photo. Jean is also survived by her siblings and their families: sister, Nancy Carr of Portland, brother, William "Skip" Carr and his wife, Linda of Falmouth; niece, Amanda Carr of Portland, nephew, Russell Carr and his wife, Amy and their daughters, Anita and Maxine of Falmouth; and sister, Susan (Carr) Johnson and her husband, Ralph and son, Matthew of Falmouth.



A Memorial Service to honor Jean is scheduled at the Anglican Church of the Transfiguration in Mechanic Falls on Saturday, March 23, at 11 a.m. A luncheon will follow downstairs in the Fellowship Hall.



To view more of Jean's amazing story and leave condolences and memories please visit:



A memorial fund has been established to support ongoing renovation projects on the historic church building that has become so central to Jean and Steve's lives over the last three years.



Contributions can be made to The Jean C. Bunnell



Memorial Fund,



the Anglican Church



of the Transfiguration,



64 Elm Street,



Mechanic Falls ME 04256.







