Service Information Celebration of Life 2:30 PM Massabesic High School

LIMERICK - It is with great sadness that we announce that Jason Steeves, 39, of Limerick, Maine, passed away on Aug. 20, 2019. He was born in Portland, Maine, on April 23, 1980. Jason was a beloved youth football, lacrosse and wrestling coach in the Massabesic community and his passion for youth sports ran deep. Jason had a way of connecting with everyone he met and a smile that would light up a room. He undoubtedly left an impression on many families through coaching over the last decade and was lovingly known as "Coach Jay" by all of his athletes. The only thing bigger than Jason's smile was his heart and his famous saying was, "Come on over, you're family". It was that generous heart and caring concern for those around him that will be missed the most.



Jason was a devoted single father for many years to his daughter, Cailin, and son, Preston. He didn't miss a single event or important milestone of their lives. You could always hear Jason cheering the loudest from the sidelines and beaming with pride over his children. Sports were his passion, but fatherhood was his calling. Jason met the love of his life, Karrie Steeves, and they married on Jan. 27, 2018, in the most beautiful winter wedding. Jason loved Karrie and would move heaven and Earth to make her happy. He had finally met the person to complete his family and to have the life he had always dreamed about. His family's well being was his number one concern and he always put them first. Jason worked alongside his brother for Jim Steeves Custom Home Painting and together they built a successful business and were often featured in Maine Magazine.



Jason's large family and group of friends were always nearby. He enjoyed spending as much time as possible at his parent's house on the lake. An avid outdoorsman, he loved fishing, boating, and riding his side-by-side. On Dec. 15, 2018, Jason was diagnosed with a rare type of cancer. He fought a courageous battle and never gave up, and remained positive through it all. His number one concern, even on his worst days, was for his family and close friends and how everyone else was doing. Jason died peacefully at home and was finally free of the pain after eight long months in the battle of his life.



Jason is survived by his wife, Karrie Steeves and daughter Cailin Steeves and son Preston Steeves of Limerick, as well as his beloved dog Chevy, his parents Robin and Kevin LaFlamme of North Waterboro, his paternal father James Steeves of Bloomsburg, PA, his bother James Steeves and wife Jennifer, niece Katie and nephew James Steeves III of Dayton, sister Tessa Diggins, husband Maurice and niece Gabbie of Biddeford, his father-in-law Arthur Godin and mother-in-law Cindy Chamberlain of Sanford, grandparents Robert and Julia Dennison of Hollis Center, Margaret and Donald LaFlamme of Cape Elizabeth and grandmother Lorraine Steeves of PA. Jason is predeceased by his brother Michael LaFlamme of Scarborough, his uncle Bob of Limerick who he adored, and his maternal grandmother Annie May Miville and husband Bob, grandfather Gerald Steeves of Pittsfield, ME, and his beloved dog Lily.



There will be a Celebration of Life on Sunday, August 25, at 2:30 p.m., at the Massabesic High School on the football field 88 West Road, Waterboro, Maine, 04087. Dennett, Craig & Pate Funeral Home is respectfully handling the arrangements.



Jason's family is asking in lieu of flowers for donations to be made to



MAYFC – Massabesic Area Youth Football & Cheering



P.O. Box 540



Waterboro, ME 04087







