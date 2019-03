Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Janie Mae Brown. View Sign

GORHAM - Janie Mae Brown, a lifelong Gorham resident, has passed away at age 69. She was born on Nov. 4, 1949, in Portland, Maine, to parents, Jerry L. Brown and Bessie Garland Brown. She attended Gorham High School where she graduated in 1968 and continued her education at the Southern Maine Vocational Technical Institute. She graduated in 1978 from SMVTI's School of Practical Nursing. Early in her career she was active in the Maine State LPN Association where she held officer positions and traveled nationally on behalf of the association.



Janie was dedicated to her faith and was a longtime member of the Windham Hill United Church of Christ. The church and her church community played an exceptionally important role in her life. She served as a member of the church's Board of Missions and Social Concerns, played in the hand bell choir, was a member of the Windham Hill Knitters and Hats Off groups, and participated in Bible study.



Janie was also committed to the mission of Food and Fellowship Inc., a local non-profit ecumenical organization whose Monday Meal program provides warm meals and good fellowship to community members in the Lakes Region. Janie was a longtime volunteer for the organization and served most recently as president and coordinator.



In addition to her community service, Janie was a member of the White Rock Grange and the Cumberland Pomona Grange as well the Maine State Grange and the National Grange. She was also a member of the White Rock Historical Society and in her spare time, cherished her beloved pets and working in her gardens.



She is survived by her church family at Windham Hill United Church of Christ. She is also survived by her close friends, George and Carol Bragg of Gorham, Christine and Tim Dunlea of Gorham and daughter, Sheyanne Osmond, Jennifer and Jerry Desjardins and children, Zoe and Ian of Buxton, Brian and Amy Bragg and children, Kayleigh and Kaitlyn of Standish, as well as close friends, Michael and Linda Butler of Caribou, Lucas and Esther Butler of Dover Foxcroft and Shannon Butler of Kennebunk. Her beloved dog, Margarite also survives.



A memorial service will be held at Windham Hill United Church of Christ on Sunday, March 10, 2019, at 1 p.m., with a reception to follow, the Rev. Sally Colegrove officiating.



To express condolences and to participate in Janie's online tribute, please visit



Donations in her memory may be made to:



The Windham Hill United Church of Christ



Memorial Fund



140 Windham Center Road



Windham, ME 04062







GORHAM - Janie Mae Brown, a lifelong Gorham resident, has passed away at age 69. She was born on Nov. 4, 1949, in Portland, Maine, to parents, Jerry L. Brown and Bessie Garland Brown. She attended Gorham High School where she graduated in 1968 and continued her education at the Southern Maine Vocational Technical Institute. She graduated in 1978 from SMVTI's School of Practical Nursing. Early in her career she was active in the Maine State LPN Association where she held officer positions and traveled nationally on behalf of the association.Janie was dedicated to her faith and was a longtime member of the Windham Hill United Church of Christ. The church and her church community played an exceptionally important role in her life. She served as a member of the church's Board of Missions and Social Concerns, played in the hand bell choir, was a member of the Windham Hill Knitters and Hats Off groups, and participated in Bible study.Janie was also committed to the mission of Food and Fellowship Inc., a local non-profit ecumenical organization whose Monday Meal program provides warm meals and good fellowship to community members in the Lakes Region. Janie was a longtime volunteer for the organization and served most recently as president and coordinator.In addition to her community service, Janie was a member of the White Rock Grange and the Cumberland Pomona Grange as well the Maine State Grange and the National Grange. She was also a member of the White Rock Historical Society and in her spare time, cherished her beloved pets and working in her gardens.She is survived by her church family at Windham Hill United Church of Christ. She is also survived by her close friends, George and Carol Bragg of Gorham, Christine and Tim Dunlea of Gorham and daughter, Sheyanne Osmond, Jennifer and Jerry Desjardins and children, Zoe and Ian of Buxton, Brian and Amy Bragg and children, Kayleigh and Kaitlyn of Standish, as well as close friends, Michael and Linda Butler of Caribou, Lucas and Esther Butler of Dover Foxcroft and Shannon Butler of Kennebunk. Her beloved dog, Margarite also survives.A memorial service will be held at Windham Hill United Church of Christ on Sunday, March 10, 2019, at 1 p.m., with a reception to follow, the Rev. Sally Colegrove officiating.To express condolences and to participate in Janie's online tribute, please visit www.DolbyBlaisSegee.com Donations in her memory may be made to:The Windham Hill United Church of ChristMemorial Fund140 Windham Center RoadWindham, ME 04062 Funeral Home Dolby, Blais & Segee - Windham Chapel

434 River Road

Windham , ME 04062

(207) 892-6342 Funeral Home Details Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on Mar. 3, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obits/Notices for Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Search Obituaries & Guest Books You are searching By person By town Today Past 3 days Past 7 days Past 2 weeks Past 30 days Past 6 months Past year All time Specific date Date range Close All Countries Australia Bermuda Canada England New Zealand Northern Ireland Republic of Ireland Scotland United States All States Alaska Alabama Arkansas Arizona California Colorado Connecticut District of Columbia Delaware Florida Georgia Hawaii Iowa Idaho Illinois Indiana Kansas Kentucky Louisiana Massachusetts Maryland Maine Michigan Minnesota Missouri Mississippi Montana North Carolina North Dakota Nebraska New Hampshire New Jersey New Mexico Nevada New York Ohio Oklahoma Oregon Pennsylvania Rhode Island South Carolina South Dakota Tennessee Texas Utah Virginia Vermont Washington Wisconsin West Virginia Wyoming American Samoa Guam Marshall Islands Micronesia Northern Marianas Palau Puerto Rico U.S. Virgin Islands U.S. Minor Outlying Islands All Maine obituaries Central Maine Journal Tribune Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram WABI Specific Date Range: To Powered by Legacy.com