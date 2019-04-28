STANDISH/VENICE, Fla. - Janice Randall Saunders, 89, of Standish and Gorham, Maine and Venice, Fla., died Wednesday, April 17, 2019, at the Tidewell Hospice House in Englewood, Fla.Born on April 1, 1930, in Portland, Janice graduated from Deering High School, and attended Northeastern Business College. She continued her education at the University of Maine, from which she received a Bachelor of Science in Education, summa cum laude, in 1973 and a Master of Library Science in 1976. For 13 years, she served as a Law Librarian for Pierce Atwood.Janice was married to Woodbury Dow Saunders (1930 - 2014) for 56 years. They had two children, Kimberly Ann (married to Thomas Potter) and Woodbury Dow Saunders, Jr. "Barry" (married to Katherine Saunders). In addition to Kim and Barry, Janice is survived by five grandchildren Woodbury Dow Saunders, III, Hallie Saunders Paxton, Elyse Margaret Saunders, Christian Woodbury Saunders, and Thomas Colton Potter; and four great-grandchildren.A graveside service was held at the Sarasota National Cemetery on April 19, 2019. A more detailed obituary may be found at: http://www.farleyfuneralhome.com/obituary/janice-saunders/
Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on Apr. 28, 2019