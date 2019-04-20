Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Janice Endicott Rattray. View Sign





Janice was born Sept. 2, 1945, in Brush, Colo., to parents Grace and Fred Endicott. She spent her childhood in Falmouth where she graduated from Falmouth High School and worked at the Falmouth Memorial Library. She later earned a bachelor's degree in business at Wagner College.



In 1965 she married Larry Kent Graham, and the couple had two daughters, Ann Renee Graham and Megan Endicott Graham. They lived in Minneapolis, Minn., Princeton, N.J., and Denver, Colo. throughout their marriage, which ended in divorce in 1978.



In 1984, Janice married Jack Rattray and the family lived in Denver and Franktown, Colo. The couple divorced in 2012 but remained close friends throughout Janice's life.



Janice was an administrative manager for engineering firms throughout her career before retiring in 1988. Following that, she was actively engaged in nonprofit and community work in Denver and Douglas County, Colo.



Over the past five years Janice divided her time between Florida and the Falmouth/Gray area as she renewed long-standing friendships, including a special relationship with former classmate John MacLean, triggered by the 50th reunion of the Falmouth High School Class of 1963.



She spent the past 3 ½ years battling lung cancer, which was beyond ironic for someone who never smoked and tried to avoid others smoking whenever possible. She endured several rounds of chemotherapy and radiation with treatment at both the Mayo Clinic in Jacksonville, Fla., and at Dana Farber/ Brigham & Women's in Boston. She managed it all with courage, grace and determination, far beating the odds of her initial prognosis.



Janice was preceded in death by her parents, Grace and Fred Endicott; and former husband Larry Graham. She is survived by daughters Renee Graham and Megan Graham; former husband Jack Rattray; five grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.



A memorial service will be held at XX a.m., Thursday, July 4, at the Eben Ezer Lutheran Care Center, 122 Hospital Rd. in Brush, Colo.



In lieu of flowers,



donations can be made in Janice's memory to the:



Falmouth Memorial Library



PO Box 6009



Falmouth, ME 04105







PALM COAST, Fla. - Janice Endicott Rattray died peacefully at home on April 7, 2019, in Palm Coast, Fla., surrounded by family and loved ones after a 3 ½-year battle with cancer.

