WESTBROOK - Janice E. Bryant, of Westbrook, passed away on May 11, 2019. Janice was born in Yarmouth, Maine, on March 29, 1934, the daughter of Alfred and Gelia (Collins) Grant. She was a 1952 graduate of North Yarmouth Academy where she met her future husband, Daniel H. Bryant. She went on to graduate from Westbrook College.



While raising her four children in Hampton, N.H., Janice was the women's editor at the Hampton Union from 1968-1972, librarian at Marston School and Hampton Academy Junior High, secretary at Centre School, and will probably be best remembered for cheerfully helping guide a generation of young students through Marston School as their school secretary from 1984-1999.



In her spare time, Jan enjoyed hosting bridge parties in her home in Hampton, and in her later years she loved walks at the beach with her husband Dan.



She is survived by her beloved husband of 63 years, Daniel H. Bryant of Westbrook; her children, Daniel H. Jr. and wife, Bambi, of Las Vegas, Cynthia L. Waring and husband, Gary, of Middlesex, Vt.., Jeffrey A. and wife, Sandy, of Cumberland; Susan Mahalaris and husband, Leo, of Southbridge, Mass.; eight grandchildren and four great-grandchildren; her sisters, Lois Morrill of Scarborough, and Vivian Estes of Freeport. She was pre-deceased by her parents, and sister, Pauline Redshaw of Yarmouth.



A celebration of her life will be held at a date to be determined.



The family would like to thank the wonderful staff of Avita Westbrook for their generous care and support.



In lieu of flowers,



the family requests



a donation to:



Alzheimer's Foundation



of America



225 N. Michigan Ave.



Fl. 17



Chicago, IL 60601







Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on May 17, 2019

