Service Information
Dolby, Blais & Segee - Westbrook Chapel
35 Church Street
Westbrook , ME 04092
(207)-854-2341
Memorial service
1:30 PM
Dolby, Blais & Segee - Westbrook Chapel
35 Church Street
Westbrook , ME 04092
Obituary

STANDISH – Janet Marie (Small) Corbett, 67, graciously passed away with her family by her side on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, at Gosnell Memorial Hospice House in Scarborough, Maine. She was born on May 27, 1952, in Portland, the daughter of the late Luther A. Small and the late Rhoda B. (Crowley) Small of Westbrook.Janet made most of her memories in Westbrook, but lived in Yarmouth for six years and in Standish this last year. In May of 1972, Janet married Dennis J. Meehan in Portland; and sadly after their first year of marriage, Dennis passed away from complications of Agent Orange. Janet later remarried to Gregory Corbett of South Portland and they had two lovely girls. Janet and her girls would care for Dennis' final resting place at the cemetery. Together again, their memories will live on.For the past 18 years, Janet was blessed with a fun and faithful companion, Charlie Hamlin of South Portland. Janet and Charlie enjoyed many activities together such as: traveling to Sanibel Island in Florida and the Bahamas, and taking motorcycle road trips. They would seek out new restaurants and frequent car shows in Maine, Massachusetts, and New Hampshire.She was a dedicated and dependable employee for 30 years to Baker Newman Noyes, a New England Accounting Firm. Janet considered her work friends to be part of her family. From Boston to New Hampshire, she welcomed and trained new hires for success.Janet attended the Westbrook Warren Congregational Church. She enjoyed reading to children and volunteering for the Ronald McDonald House and United Way. Over the years, she coordinated many Baker Newman Noyes holiday support programs for children in need.In 2017, she was diagnosed with A.L.S. As the struggle started and began to progress, her family made sure to remind her that she was always beautiful and had the prettiest green eyes. As the end neared, the Gosnell Memorial Hospice House provided superior care and accomplished comfort for Janet. The family of Janet Corbett would like to express their love and appreciation to the staff at Gosnell, 11 Hunnewell Road, Scarborough, Maine, 04084.Janet had a love that filled her heart for all animals. To her friends and family, she was the honorary pet sitter. She had a couple of fur grandbabies, Chloe the cat and Nanook the dog. The Animal Refuge League of Greater Portland, P.O. Box 336, Portland, Maine, 04098, was one of Janet's favorite organizations. Survivors include her daughters, Amy (Corbett) Labbe and husband, Gary of Gorham and Meghan Corbett Moore of Standish; sister, Cheryl Leighton and husband, Arthur of Westbrook; nieces, Brenda Stearns and husband, Christopher, Beth Binnette and husband, Dr. Michael Binnette; great-niece, Caitlyn Stearns; great-nephews, Benjamin Stearns, Andrew Binnette, Nicholas Binnette, and Samuel Binnette; friends, her "Jack" (from the television series Will and Grace) was like a brother, Roger Poulin; her hairdresser of 25 years and a loyal friend that was considered family, Tammy Morales; and beloved companion, Charlie Hamlin.Janet's memorial service has been scheduled for 1:30 p.m. Sunday, October 6, at the Westbrook Chapel of Dolby Blais & Segee with Rev. Dr. Leslie Foley officiating. Friends and family are invited to attend a reception following the service at 9 Birch Glade in Standish. A private interment will be held at Woodlawn Cemetery, Westbrook. To express condolences or participate in Janet's online tribute, please visit







