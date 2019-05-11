PORTLAND - Janet Irene McHugh, born in Toledo, Ohio, on Sept. 16, 1944, passed in peace on Thurs., May 1, 2019 at the age of 74. She was preceded in death by her parents, Harland Parker and Elizabeth Mattison, and her sister, Nancy Disher.
After raising four children in Phoenix, Ariz., Janet moved to Portland, Maine, and worked for Mercy Hospital for 22 years. She went to school to become a CNA and was skilled in telemetry. Her last few years at Mercy were spent as a unit coordinator. Her community at the hospital filled her with joy and she did the same for them.
Janet was resilient and generous. You may have seen her riding her scooter with bags full of recycled bottles to collect money for the homeless. She navigated her "glorious city by the sea" without a care - rain, snow, or shine - and loved every minute of it.
Her generosity lives on, as she donated her body to the University of New England College of Osteopathic Medicine.
Survived by: her sister, Mary Klinger and husband, Jeff; her daughter, Liz Foster and husband, Rob; her daughter, Michelle Ormiston and husband, Chris; her daughter, Angie Swart and husband Steve; and her son, Patrick.
She was also survived by 12 beautiful grandchildren, three great-grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews.
In honor of Janet's generous life, you can make a donation to:
Preble Street
(preblestreet.org), or
Chrysalis (noabuse.org)
in her name.
Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on May 11, 2019