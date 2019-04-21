FREEPORT - Janet Lowell, 62, passed away on April 6, 2019, after a long illness. She was surrounded by her loving family. Janet was born in 1956, to Loren and Barbara Fillmore. She graduated from Freeport High School in 1975. Janet met Robin, the love of her life, in high school, and they married on June 10, 1978. Janet worked at K-Mart and then went on to work at L.L. Bean, for 31 years. She loved gardening and working in the back yard. Family was most important to her and she would do anything to make a holiday or birthday a very special event. Janet's grandchildren and especially her little granddaughter were the light of her life. Janet was predeceased by her parents, and brother, Tim. She is survived by her husband, Robin, of 40 years; son, Ryan and wife, Melissa; grandchildren, Riley, Logan and Delilah; son, Tyler; brother, Jon Fillmore; brother-in-law, Eric Lowell; sister-in-law, Susan Hawkes; and many nieces and nephews. A celebration of life will be held on April 26, 2019, from 3-8 p.m., at the Yarmouth Amvets Hall, North Road, Yarmouth, Maine. All are welcome.
Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on Apr. 21, 2019