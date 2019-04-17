Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Janet F. Dube. View Sign

OLD ORCHARD BEACH - Janet F. Dube, 63, of Old Orchard Beach, died Saturday, April 13, 2019, following a long illness. She was born April 7, 1956, in Concord, Vt., a daughter of Norman J. and Edith G. (Silver) Halpin, and was educated In Vermont.



She had been employed with Kerrymen Pub for many years and later at the Biddeford Eagles, aerie 804. She also had worked with Growers Inc., preparing plants for retail sale.



On June 16, 1999, she married Roland Dube, in Saco.



Janet was a nature lover who loved gardening. She also enjoyed going out to dinner. She was a member of the Biddeford Amvets and the Saco Eagles, aerie 3792.



She was predeceased by her stepson, Keith Dube in 2001, and also by a stepgrandson, Brad Dube, in 2007. Surviving are: Roland Dube, her husband of 19 years, of Old Orchard Beach; her mother, Edith Halpin of Lunenburg, Vt.; stepsons: Kenneth, Brian, and Brad Dube; stepgrandchildren: Brandon, Jennifer and Jessica Dube; a sister, Karen Halpin of Burlington, Vt.



Visiting hours will be 10 a.m.-12 p.m., noon, on Friday, April 19, at Hope Memorial Chapel, 480 Elm St., Biddeford, Maine 04005. A funeral service will follow at noon in the Hope Chapel. Burial will be at a later date in Vermont. To express condolences on line please visit







