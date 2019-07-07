|
South Portland, ME
04106-3802
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 12, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
View Map
HOBBS FUNERAL HOME
230 COTTAGE RD
South Portland,
ME
04106-3802
Funeral service
Saturday, Jul. 13, 2019
10:00 AM
View Map
First Congregational Church of Scarborough
SCARBOROUGH - Janet A. (Kerwin) Stanford, 96, of Scarborough died July 4, 2019, at home surrounded by her loving family.
Janet was born on April 23, 1923, in Cape Elizabeth, the daughter of T. Frederick and Grace Blake Kerwin. She was educated in Cape Elizabeth Schools and graduated from Cape Elizabeth High School.
Janet married George Howard Stanford of Scarborough. They had three children, Sandra, George Jr. and Brenda.
Janet was happiest when taking care of her home and her children and later her grandchildren. She enjoyed cooking for family and friends and entertaining at the homes she and George owned in Scarborough and on Little Sebago Lake in Windham. George and Janet enjoyed traveling with friends to Florida, Bermuda, Las Vegas and Atlantic City. They took many trips with friends Ralph and Jane Cusack, Ken and Gloria Durgin, and Steve and Lyn Perkins.
In 1985, Janet and her husband George went to work for their friends Ralph and Jane Cusack at Beech Ridge Motor Speedway. She enjoyed having her picture taken with her grandson Robbie on the track after his races.
Janet lived in her own home with her daughter Brenda, granddaughter Amy and great- grandson Brady. With their daily care and the loving help and support of the rest of her children, grandchildren, and close friends, Janet was able to stay in her home until her passing.
Janet was predeceased by her husband George in 2007. She was also predeceased by her parents; her brothers Philip Kerwin and Francis Kerwin, and her sisters Alice Flint and Doris Fasulo. She is survived by her three children, Sandra Hartford and husband Buzz of Cumberland, George Stanford Jr. and wife Sue of Cape Elizabeth, and Brenda Harrison of Scarborough and her fiancé Bob O'Leary; eight grandchildren, Patti Gordan (Rick), Jean Hartford-Todd (Peter Todd), Kathy Stanford, Bethany Stanford (Jimmy Cribby), Erin Stanford; Lisa Grigsby (Dave), Amy Harrison, Robbie Harrison (Cheryl); great-grandchildren, Wendy McCann (Dan), Alex Gordan, Colin Gordan, Jonas Todd, Emily Todd, Taylor Cribby, Jamison Cribby (Devin Mitchell), Devon Stanford, Evan Grigsby, Brady Andrews, Connor Harrison, Billy Anderson, Tony Morin; great-great-grandchildren, Gavin Larsen and Roman Cascio .
Visiting hours will be held Friday, July 12, 2019, from 4-7 p.m., at Hobbs Funeral Home, 230 Cottage Rd., South Portland. A funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, July 13, 2019, at First Congregational Church of Scarborough, 167 Black Point Road, followed by a reception at the church. Interment to follow at Black Point Cemetery in Scarborough.
Thanks to Tim Mulligan of Elder Independence of Maine. Your expertise and advocacy were invaluable to us. Thanks to Melinda Scholl for your support over the past year. Janet appreciated the support of her church family from The First Congregational Church of Scarborough. Thanks also to the staff of Northern Lights Home Care and Hospice for your wonderful care these past few weeks and to members of Scarborough Fire and Rescue for your support over the last few years. Last, the family wants to say a special thank you to Anna Lamb for the in-home care she provided for Janet over the past six years. We could not have fulfilled Janet's wishes to stay at home without you.
In lieu of flowers,
donations in
Janet's memory
may be made to:
First Congregational
Church of Scarborough,
161 Black Point Road,
Scarborough, Maine 04074;
Northern Light Home
Care and Hospice
50 Foden Rd.
South Portland, ME 04106;
Scarborough Fire
and Rescue
246 U.S. Route 1
Scarborough, Maine 04074
or to the charity
of one's choice.
Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on July 7, 2019
