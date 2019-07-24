SCARBOROUGH/WESTBROOK - Jane Smith passed on July 13, 2019 at the age of 99 in Scarborough. She was born in Milborn, N.J. on Feb. 1, 1920 and grew up in Toledo, Ohio. She attended Purdue University and left college to work for Burroughs Adding Machine Company in Illinois.She married Thomas Dempster Smith Jr. in June 1943 until his death in 1988. She was a veteran of the United States Marine Corps Women's Reserve stationed at Camp Lejeune, N.C. They raised a family in Severna Park, Md. and returned to Westbrook, Maine in 1986 and more recently lived at Canco Woods in Portland. She was an active member of the Women's Guild at Pride's Corner Presbyterian Church, loved bowling and crosswords, and spending time with her longtime friend, Harold Aamold (deceased) of Portland.She was preceded in death by her husband and her three children, Carole Jane Stephan, William Dempster Smith, and Thomas Dempster Smith III.She will be forever remembered by her sister-in-law, Louise Whitehead of Portland; her two grandchildren, Caryn Rose of Severna Park, Md. and Michael Stephan of Millersville, Md.; and four great-grandchildren.A private memorial will be held at Arlington National Cemetery in Arlington, Va. Online condolence messages can be submitted at the Chad E. Poitras Cremation and Funeral Service website, www.mainefuneral.comDonations in memory of Jane can be made to the:Maine Veterans Home290 US-1Scarborough, ME 04074
Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on July 24, 2019