GRAY - Heaven has a new angel.On Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019, Jane Natalie (Pollard) Barton, 81, passed away peacefully at her home joining her beloved husband, Jon, and son, Tim. Jane was born in Gray, Maine, on June 3, 1937, the eighth child of James Ward and Sarah Hansen Pollard. She attended Gray schools and was a 1955 graduate of Pennell Institute. She was a longtime supporter of Pennell as an active member of both the Pennell Alumni Association and the Pennell Clock Restoration Committee. She married the love of her life, Jon E. Barton, on Sept. 3, 1955. They raised a family of four in Gray at their home on Shaker Road. Many fun days were spent swimming in the pool, ice skating on Pollywog Pond, playing ball in the backyard, and eating the many cookies and pies from Jane's kitchen. Her life's work was taking care of her family and supporting her community. Jane coached girl's softball and cheerleading. She was also a Cub Scout Den Leader and Girl Scout Troop Leader. She was a member of and past worthy matron of the Golden Chief Chapter #114 Order of the Eastern Star. She supported the Gray Fire Rescue Annual Chicken BBQ with her wonderful apple pies and was a member of the Gray Congregational Church. Jane loved to play cards all of her life, but in her later years, she really honed her card skills playing bridge on Friday nights with her close group of friends. It wasn't necessarily high stakes but it didn't matter because they had fun together.Jane was predeceased by her husband, Jon, and son, Tim. She is survived by her son, Brian Barton and fiancée, Tammy, of Poland, her son, Craig Barton and wife, Brenda of Gray, her daughter, Kimberly Barton Hendry and husband, Stephen, of Falmouth, and a sister, Donna Pollard Hill of Gray. Jane had six grandchildren, Sarah Barton Putnam, Amanda Barton Palmer, Scott Barton, Ryan Barton, Aiden Hendry and Ethan Hendry. She will be dearly missed. Rest in peace Ms. Jane. Your work here is done. A memorial service will be held on Thursday, March 14, at 2 p.m., at Gray Congregational Church, 11 Yarmouth Road, Gray, Maine. The family will hold a gathering at the Parish House immediately following the service. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to:The Gray Fire & Rescue125 Shaker RoadGray, ME 04039







GRAY - Heaven has a new angel.On Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019, Jane Natalie (Pollard) Barton, 81, passed away peacefully at her home joining her beloved husband, Jon, and son, Tim. Jane was born in Gray, Maine, on June 3, 1937, the eighth child of James Ward and Sarah Hansen Pollard. She attended Gray schools and was a 1955 graduate of Pennell Institute. She was a longtime supporter of Pennell as an active member of both the Pennell Alumni Association and the Pennell Clock Restoration Committee. She married the love of her life, Jon E. Barton, on Sept. 3, 1955. They raised a family of four in Gray at their home on Shaker Road. Many fun days were spent swimming in the pool, ice skating on Pollywog Pond, playing ball in the backyard, and eating the many cookies and pies from Jane's kitchen. Her life's work was taking care of her family and supporting her community. Jane coached girl's softball and cheerleading. She was also a Cub Scout Den Leader and Girl Scout Troop Leader. She was a member of and past worthy matron of the Golden Chief Chapter #114 Order of the Eastern Star. She supported the Gray Fire Rescue Annual Chicken BBQ with her wonderful apple pies and was a member of the Gray Congregational Church. Jane loved to play cards all of her life, but in her later years, she really honed her card skills playing bridge on Friday nights with her close group of friends. It wasn't necessarily high stakes but it didn't matter because they had fun together.Jane was predeceased by her husband, Jon, and son, Tim. She is survived by her son, Brian Barton and fiancée, Tammy, of Poland, her son, Craig Barton and wife, Brenda of Gray, her daughter, Kimberly Barton Hendry and husband, Stephen, of Falmouth, and a sister, Donna Pollard Hill of Gray. Jane had six grandchildren, Sarah Barton Putnam, Amanda Barton Palmer, Scott Barton, Ryan Barton, Aiden Hendry and Ethan Hendry. She will be dearly missed. Rest in peace Ms. Jane. Your work here is done. A memorial service will be held on Thursday, March 14, at 2 p.m., at Gray Congregational Church, 11 Yarmouth Road, Gray, Maine. The family will hold a gathering at the Parish House immediately following the service. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to:The Gray Fire & Rescue125 Shaker RoadGray, ME 04039 Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on Mar. 3, 2019

