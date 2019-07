WESTBROOK - Jane Marie Downey, 50, passed away, June 26, 2019. Jane entered this life on Sept. 24, 1968, in Portland, Maine, to Calvin and Florence Jones Perkins.She was a homemaker. Jane loved the beach. She was a wonderful baker, especially when cooking for loved ones. Most of all, Jane loved life. She had a passion for sharing stories, and there was always room at the table for friends and family.Survivors include her husband, Aaron Franklin Downey, master sergeant, U.S.A.; children, Stephanie Nicole Wilson, Finnian Michael Benjamin Downey, Aubrey Rebekah Ruth Downey, Calvin Jacob Lawrence Downey; and countless friends and family.Visiting hours for Jane will be held 11 a.m.-1 p.m., Friday, July 5, 2019, with a funeral service beginning at 1 p.m., at the Westbrook Chapel of Dolby, Blais & Segee, 35 Church St. Westbrook, Maine. Interment will be at Woodlawn Cemetery, Westbrook following the service. To leave condolences and to participate in Jane's online tribute, please visit Www.DolbyBlaisSegee.com