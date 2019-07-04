Jane Marie Downey

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jane Marie Downey.
Service Information
Dolby, Blais & Segee - Westbrook Chapel
35 Church Street
Westbrook, ME
04092
(207)-854-2341
Visitation
Monday, Jul. 1, 2019
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Dolby, Blais & Segee - Westbrook Chapel
35 Church Street
Westbrook, ME 04092
View Map
Celebration of Life
Monday, Jul. 1, 2019
5:00 PM
Dolby, Blais & Segee - Westbrook Chapel
35 Church Street
Westbrook, ME 04092
View Map
Obituary

WESTBROOK - Jane Marie Downey, 50, passed away, June 26, 2019. Jane entered this life on Sept. 24, 1968, in Portland, Maine, to Calvin and Florence Jones Perkins.She was a homemaker. Jane loved the beach. She was a wonderful baker, especially when cooking for loved ones. Most of all, Jane loved life. She had a passion for sharing stories, and there was always room at the table for friends and family.Survivors include her husband, Aaron Franklin Downey, master sergeant, U.S.A.; children, Stephanie Nicole Wilson, Finnian Michael Benjamin Downey, Aubrey Rebekah Ruth Downey, Calvin Jacob Lawrence Downey; and countless friends and family.Visiting hours for Jane will be held 11 a.m.-1 p.m., Friday, July 5, 2019, with a funeral service beginning at 1 p.m., at the Westbrook Chapel of Dolby, Blais & Segee, 35 Church St. Westbrook, Maine. Interment will be at Woodlawn Cemetery, Westbrook following the service. To leave condolences and to participate in Jane's online tribute, please visit Www.DolbyBlaisSegee.com.

Send Flowers
Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on July 4, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Search Obituaries & Guest Books
You are searching
Search
Powered by Legacy.com