WESTBROOK - Jane Marie Downey, 50, passed away, June 26, 2019. Jane entered this life on Sept. 24, 1968, in Portland, Maine, to Calvin and Florence Jones Perkins.She was a homemaker. Jane loved the beach. She was a wonderful baker, especially when cooking for loved ones. Most of all, Jane loved life. She had a passion for sharing stories, and there was always room at the table for friends and family.Survivors include her husband, Aaron Franklin Downey, master sergeant, U.S.A.; children, Stephanie Nicole Wilson, Finnian Michael Benjamin Downey, Aubrey Rebekah Ruth Downey, Calvin Jacob Lawrence Downey; and countless friends and family.Visiting hours for Jane will be held 11 a.m.-1 p.m., Friday, July 5, 2019, with a funeral service beginning at 1 p.m., at the Westbrook Chapel of Dolby, Blais & Segee, 35 Church St. Westbrook, Maine. Interment will be at Woodlawn Cemetery, Westbrook following the service. To leave condolences and to participate in Jane's online tribute, please visit Www.DolbyBlaisSegee.com.
Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on July 4, 2019