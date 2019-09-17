WOBURN, Mass. - Jane (Larsen) Forsyth, of Woburn, Sept. 13, 2019, 84 years of age. Beloved wife of the late Richard R. Forsyth. Devoted mother of Michael Forsyth, wife Martha of Exeter, N.H., Maren Forsyth and Alex Scangas of Wilmington, Mass., Grayson Forsyth of Woburn, Mass., Catherine Callaghan and Tim of Wakefield, Mass. Loving grandmother of six cherished grandchildren. Adoring daughter of the late John C. and Catherine (Fitzsimmons) Larsen.
A funeral will be held from the Lynch-Cantillon Funeral Home, 263 Main Street, Woburn, Mass., Thursday, Sept. 19, at 9 a.m. followed by a funeral Mass in St. Anthony Church, 851 Main Street, Woburn, Mass. at 10 a.m. Interment in Pine Grove Cemetery, Falmouth, Maine, at the convenience of the family. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to calling hours at the funeral home Wednesday, Sept. 18, from 3 p.m. - 6 p.m.
For directions or to leave an online condolence, please visit www.lynch-cantillon.com or Facebook under Lynch – Cantillon Funeral Home.
Remembrances may be made in Jane's honor to the
Falmouth Memorial Library
P.O. Box 6009
Falmouth, ME 04105
Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on Sept. 17, 2019