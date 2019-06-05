SOUTH PORTLAND - Jane Elizabeth Solman Maguire passed away at Maine Medical Center on June 2, 2019, due to heart failure.Jane was born July 11, 1935, to Nathan H. Solman and Elizabeth Whited Solman in Houlton, where she grew up and graduated from Houlton High School and Ricker College. She then began her teaching career in New Gloucester, Mars Hill and Island Falls, before moving to Westbrook, where she took a position teaching English at Westbrook High School. She remained there for 30 years, rising to the position of Head of the English department.Jane was active in the Westbrook and Maine Teachers' Associations as well as the National Council of English Teachers. In retirement, she had been an active member of Osewantha Garden Club.She married Francis Maguire in 1972 and shared many happy years entertaining their friends and relations at the ski chalet at Mount Abram and the Solman family cottage at East Grand Lake.After retirement in 1992, Frank and Jane enjoyed traveling the seas with Royal Caribbean, touring with Caravan to many parts of North America and taking self-guided tours of the national parks in Utah and Canada's Quebec, Nova Scotia and New Brunswick.Jane was a dedicated member of St. John the Evangelist Church, South Portland, until its closing. She was an active member of the Worship and Spirituality Commission, a special minister of the Holy Eucharist and for several years she was the decorator of the church for Christmas and Easter, assisted by Frank.She leaves behind her husband, Frank of South Portland; her sisters, Nancy and John Daly of Colorado and Joan Stafford of New Jersey, her brother and sister-in-aw, Lou and Martha Maguire of South Portland; and many nieces and nephews scattered from Maine to New Zealand.Prayers will be recited at the Conroy-Tully Walker South Portland Chapel, 1024 Broadway, South Portland, on Tuesday, June 11, 2019, at 10:15 a.m., followed by an 11 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial at St. Maximilian Kolbe Church, 150 Black Point Rd., Scarborough. Burial will follow at Calvary Cemetery, 1461 Broadway, South Portland. Immediately following services, a reception will be held at St. Maximilian Kolbe Church. To view Jane's memorial page, or to share an online condolence, please visit www.ConroyTullyWalker.com
Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on June 5, 2019