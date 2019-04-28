Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for James P. Lohmeyer. View Sign Service Information A.T. Hutchins, LLC - Portland 660 Brighton Avenue Portland , ME 04102 (207)-878-3246 Obituary

PORTLAND - James P. Lohmeyer, 69, passed away at Maine Medical Center in Portland, on April 17, 2019, after a long illness. He was born in Pittsburgh, Pa., on Feb. 27, 1950, the son of Paul and Martha Lohmeyer. Growing up in Cleveland, Ohio, Jim enjoyed playing high school basketball. He moved to Maine in 1968 to attend the University of Maine, Orono, where he met and married the love of his life, Randa Stearns, in 1970. Following his 1972 graduation from UMaine, he earned a master's degree from the Carnegie Mellon University Graduate School of Industrial Administration. Jim began his career at Maine National Bank working in marketing and personnel. He was a professor of economics at the University of Southern Maine until the late 1990s. He ran his own computer programming business, Lohmeyer Computing Services, Inc., for 20 years. Jim was a proud father of his daughter, Lauren and son, Daniel. Jim enjoyed traveling with his wife, including traveling around New England to watch his daughter's track meets and his son's band play. He loved his three granddaughters and felt fortunate to have spent time with them. Jim enjoyed windsurfing, technology, listening to NPR, and watching Celtics, Patriots, and Red Sox games on TV. He is survived by his wife of 48 years, Randa Stearns Lohmeyer; his daughter, Lauren Austin and husband, Chris; his son, Daniel Lohmeyer and wife, Erica; his sisters, Susan Lohmeyer and Barbara Kaplan and husband, Mark; nephews, Peter and Samuel Kaplan; and his grandchildren, May Austin, Lorelai Austin, and Emaline Lohmeyer. To view Jame's obituary or leave an online condolence, please visit







