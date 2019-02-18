Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Rev. James P. Brewer. View Sign

OLD ORCHARD BEACH - Rev. James P. Brewer, of Old Orchard Beach, returned home to his Lord and the warm embrace of his beloved parents, Maurice B. Brewer Sr. and Rita A (Clark) Brewer, brothers, Robert J. Brewer and Maurice B. Brewer Jr., sisters-in-law, Deborah Brewer, Barbara Brewer, and Marianne Brewer, and his nephew, Maurice Brewer III on Feb. 14, 2019.



He is survived by his sister, Ann and her husband, William Fitzpatrick, sister-in-law, Diana Brewer, brother, Richard Brewer and his wife, Elizabeth, brothers, Jude Brewer and Joseph Brewer; and many nieces, nephews; great-nieces, great-nephews; and beloved friends.



Fr. Brewer (aka "Jamie," "Jimbo" or "Rube" as he was fondly known) was born in New York City on March 3, 1948, the second oldest of seven children. Fr. Brewer graduated from Sacred Heart School in the Highbridge section of the Bronx, N.Y. From there he went on to complete high school studies at Epiphany Apostolic College High School in Newburgh, N.Y. Attending the University of Dallas, Irving Texas, Fr. Brewer earned his bachelor's degree in history with a minor in philosophy. He entered St. Paul University Seminary in Ottawa, Canada where he obtained degrees in Theology and Canon Law. Fr. Brewer was ordained for the Priesthood for the Diocese of Portland on June 18, 1977, at his family's home parish of Our Lady of the Snows in North Floral Park, N.Y. His assignments in Maine included: St. Joseph's, Lewiston; St. Mary's, Presque Isle; St. Mary's, Augusta; St. Charles Borromeo, Brunswick; after which Fr. Brewer was granted permission to serve as a Chaplain in the



Reception of the Body and Prayers for the Dead will be held at St. Hyacinth Catholic Church, St. Anthony of Padua Parish, on Thursday, February 21, at 3 p.m. followed by visitation until 5 p.m. Additional opportunity for visitation will be held Friday, February 22, from 9 a.m. to 9:45 a.m., prior to the Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m., which will be con-celebrated with the Most Reverent Robert Deeley, J.C.D. at St. Hyacinth Catholic Church, 268 Brown St., Westbrook, Maine. Interment will be held in the spring. Arrangements are under the care of the Westbrook Chapel of Dolby, Blais & Segee.



Please visit



In lieu of flowers donations may be made to



Hope Village,



"Free the Kids"



Les Cayes, Haiti



c/o Free the Kids



5704 West Market St. #8947,



Greensboro, NC 27419



or online at



www.freethekids.org







