SCARBOROUGH - James McKinley Rose Jr., beloved husband, father, grandfather, and brother, passed away peacefully on March 3, 2019, in the Holbrook Health Center at Piper Shores in Scarborough, Maine.Jim was born in New York City in 1927. He was the son of James McKinley Rose and Helen Goodwin Rose of New York and Prouts Neck, Maine, and the husband of Anne Louise Bourne, whom he married in August, 1960, at St. James Church in New York, and with whom he shared and enjoyed a very happy marriage for 58 years. Jim celebrated life with great joy and will always be remembered by his family and friends for his immeasurably kind and loving spirit, his positive, upbeat attitude, his sincere interest and belief in others, and his alert and enlightened mind. As a young boy Jim attended the Buckley School in New York and the Phillips Exeter Academy in Exeter, New Hampshire. During those years he honed his public speaking skills and excelled on the debating team. History and current events fascinated him, and he took pride in his role as speaker in weekly assemblies at Buckley, reporting the news of the world to his classmates. Jim attributed his public speaking prowess to the seven years he spent as a cadet in the Knickerbocker Grays Cadet Corps at the 7th Regiment Armory in New York. As cadet colonel, Jim was routinely required to speak in front of the Cadet Corps. His early drill experience served him well during the two years he served as corporal in the army, instructing basic training in field artillery. After an honorable discharge in 1947, Jim entered Princeton University where he received his B.A. in 1951. He earned his J.D. from Harvard Law School in 1954. Jim felt fortunate to have received a very fine education and wholeheartedly followed and supported these institutions.Jim started his career as an attorney at Dewey, Ballantine, Bushby, Palmer, and Wood, in Manhattan, after which he served for five years as Assistant United States Attorney for the Southern District of New York. He worked in both civil and criminal divisions and participated in fascinating trial and appellate work with an extraordinary group of colleagues. Jim joined The Atlantic Mutual Insurance Company as legal assistant to the president, and as Atlantic's secretary and counsel from 1960 until 1970.In 1970, when civil unrest had increased in the country, Jim was appointed assistant federal insurance administrator in Washington, D.C., and was asked to start the Federal Crime Insurance Program, supplementing the Federal Riot Reinsurance Program at the Department of Housing and Urban Development. Later he directed the Federal Flood Insurance Program for the Federal Emergency Management Agency. He retired in 1993 after 22 years of government service and was commended for his work with an award for Meritorious Service.Jim and Anne belonged to the St. James Episcopal Church in Washington, D.C., where Jim served as senior warden for 12 years. During that time he and Anne volunteered as docents at the Washington National Cathedral, adjacent to the National Cathedral School for Girls where Anne had taught for 20 years.Jim was a member of the Chevy Chase Club in Chevy Chase, Md., for 33 years, where he and his family enjoyed many festive and happy occasions. Most memorable was the celebration of Jim and Anne's 45th wedding anniversary in 2005. Jim spent his summers in Prouts Neck, Maine, in the house his maternal grandparents built in 1911. He and his family continue to gather there. He loved the ocean and could be seen cruising around the harbor and nearby islands in his beloved 19-foot Mako, well into his 80s. Jim was active on numerous committees and served as senior warden of St. James Episcopal Church at Prouts Neck. He was president of the Prouts Neck Association for six years and was presented the prestigious David E. Williams Trophy for his dedicated service to the community. Jim and Anne moved to Piper Shores in Scarborough, Maine, in March of 2014, and have enjoyed the community enormously. Jim leaves behind two daughters, Annie Rose Williams, married to Guy "Chip" G. Williams, of Pemaquid and Portland, Maine, Lee Rose Emery, married to John Josiah Emery, residing in Prague, The Czech Republic, and Seven Hundred Acre Island, Maine. They have two grandchildren, Averill Anne Emery and Hayden James Emery. He also leaves his sister, Jean Rose Gould, his brother in law, William S. Gould III, their four children and eight grandchildren. Lastly, he leaves his energetic grand dog, Isabel Pink Peach Jelly Rose Williams.A celebration of Jim's life will be held in July at Prouts Neck.Arrangements entrusted to Hobbs Funeral Home, Scarborough Maine. Online condolences may be expressed at







