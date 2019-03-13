Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for James Martin Todd M.D. Ph.D.. View Sign









BATH - Jim passed away peacefully at his home in Bath, on Tuesday, March 5, 2019.Born in Hull, in Yorkshire, England, to James and Elsie Todd, Jim attended school in Halifax, Yorkshire and Buxton, Derbyshire. After training as a physician at Leeds University Medical School, he interned at Leeds General Infirmary. Jim was a psychiatric resident at DeLaPole Psychiatric Institute in Hull, where he served as registrar. After earning a Ph.D. in psychiatry while serving as senior resident at the Ross Clinic in Aberdeen, Scotland, Jim accepted a position at the Sound View Throgs Neck Clinic in Bronx. N.Y. After living in Cos Cob, Conn., and working in The Bronx, Jim looked to Vermont for a career in psychiatry in a less fast paced environment.In Rutland, Vt., Jim was a member of the staff of The Rutland Mental Health Service at Rutland Hospital. While there he helped found Serenity House, an alcohol treatment center in Wallingford, Vt. Jim was also a partner in the founding of The Vermont Alcohol and Drug Counsellors Association. Jim operated a successful private practice in Rutland while continuing to support local health care associations. Jim was offered a position at the Brattleboro Retreat, a private psychiatric hospital, in Brattleboro, Vt. While at the Brattleboro Retreat, Jim founded a continuing education program that attracted physicians and mental health workers from all over New England. He left the retreat after many years to open a private practice in Brattleboro. Living in Guilford, Vt., Jim and Jill raised a daughter, Marie, and sons, Barry and John. The children graduated from Brattleboro Union High School.Always looking to expand his horizons, Jim applied for the position of Director of Psychiatric services with the Commonwealth of The Northern Marianas Islands on Saipan in the Northern Marianas. Jim returned to the United States and worked for the Veterans Administration in Vermont, Michigan, and Maine. While in Michigan, Jim enjoyed living on the Saginaw River, and travelling around the Great Lakes. After retiring from the Veterans Administration while serving as a psychiatrist in Togus and living in Hallowell, Jim and Jill moved to Randolph, on the Kennebec River. Jim maintained a boat to enjoy fishing and kept his gardens well as he and Jill enjoyed time with their granddaughter. Jim moved to Brunswick, then Bath.Jim's willingness to help and creative solutions will be missed by many. Jim enjoyed fine woodworking and volunteering at the Senior College and Bath Senior Activity Center.James Martin Todd is survived by Jill Todd; a sister; three children; and a granddaughter. Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on Mar. 13, 2019

