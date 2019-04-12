SOUTH PORTLAND - James "Jim" Mac Lean, 65, of South Portland passed away peacefully at Maine Medical Center on April 9, 2019. He was born at Mercy Hospital in Portland on Jan. 4, 1954.
He graduated from South Portland high school in 1973 and worked for Mercy Hospital for 36 years, when he retired to spend his last years with his family.
He loved computers, the Patriots, little projects, collecting stuffed dogs, and most of all his grandkids. He was the first of three generations of Trekkies. Everyone he met was family.
Jim was predeceased by his parents, Walter Mac Lean, Jr. and Beverly Mac Lean. He is survived by wife Dorothy Mac Lean; daughter Melissa Thibodeau and her husband Randy Thibodeau and their two children Lucille and Henry Thibodeau of South Portland, daughter Heather Mac Lean and her child Harliegh Knight of South Carolina; siblings David and Pam Mac Lean of South Portland, Debbie Flint of South Portland, Susan Davis of Arkansas; and many nieces and nephews.
Visiting hours will be held on Sunday April 14, 2019 at Hobbs Funeral Home, 230 Cottage Rd., South Portland, from 12-2 p.m. followed by funeral services at 2 p.m. Burial will be private.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.hobbsfuneralhome.com.
Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on Apr. 12, 2019