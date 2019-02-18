Obituary Guest Book View Sign





BRUNSWICK - James M. Connellan, 89, of Palmer Street, passed away in his sleep with his beloved Joan by his side on Thursday, Feb. 14, 2019. Jim was born on Feb. 6, 1930, in Augusta, to James Connellan and Ida Elizabeth (Carey) Connellan.Jim was the consummate family man and always quick with a story or a joke. There were no strangers to Jim, just friends he hadn't yet met. He would strike up a conversation with anyone and within minutes, find the connections and make another friend. He loved his work with Commercial Union, his family and friends, and he loved sports. He would watch a local Little League game just to get out and watch the game, but he especially loved watching his grandchildren in their sporting and academic endeavors.Jim was graduated at the top of his class from Rockland High School, class of 1949 and then matriculated at Bowdoin College, in Brunswick. Jim loved his time at Bowdoin and remained a loyal supporter of the college throughout his life. He liked to remind us that he had to work hard at Bowdoin, but that the hard work was worth it. Following his graduation from Bowdoin College with the class of 1953, Jim furthered his education at Boston University School of Law. He had many stories of those years in Boston, working at Durgin Park as a bus boy despite his clumsy hands. He returned to Rockland, following graduation from law school and briefly engaged in private practice. Soon, however, he was lured by the security of a job with Commercial Union Insurance Company, and made his career there. Throughout his adult life, though, he maintained and had a busy pro bono law practice for friends and family.Jim was active in his community, serving eight years on the Waterville Board of Education, three of them as chairman. He was able to bring consensus to disparate group members and was an example of leadership through compassion and thoughtful persuasion. Jim was a member of the Waterville Bar Association and the Kennebec Bar Association, and in his retirement, he volunteered for Legal Services for the Elderly. Jim served on the Maine Civil Service Appeals Board for a number of years, as well. Jim was a natural manager of people and a natural mentor. He brought out the best in the people he managed, who remained loyal to him forever after.Jim was predeceased by his mother, Ida, father, James; and only sibling, Leo. Jim was also predeceased by his son, Thomas M. Connellan of Hillsdale, N.J.He is survived by his wife of 59 years, Joan E. Connellan of Brunswick; his daughter-in-law, Josephine Connellan and grandchildren, James M. and Dylan Connellan of Hillsdale, N.J.; daughter, Annie and husband, Jeff Edwards of Beijing, China, and grandchildren, Elizabeth, Nicholas and Matthew; his daughter, Elizabeth and husband, Gregory Smith of Cumberland and grandchildren Myles, wife, Danielle and children Aurora and Aeneas, Evan, wife, Tina and son, Teddy, Aiden and Jameson; and son, Peter J., wife, Kerri Connellan and grandchildren, Patrick and Maura of Fort Worth, Texas.Visiting hours will be held on Wednesday, February 20 from 5-7 p.m. at Stetson's Funeral Home, 12 Federal Street, Brunswick. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Thursday, February 21 at 11 a.m. at St. Charles Borromeo Church-All Saints Parish 132 McKeen Street, Brunswick. A reception will immediately follow the funeral mass in the parish hall.Memorial condolences may be expressed at stetsonsfuneralhome.com In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Jim's name may be made to theJuvenile Diabetes Research Foundation,New Jersey Metro and Rockland County Chapter,1480 U.S. 9Woodbridge, NJ 07095 Funeral Home Stetson's Funeral Home

